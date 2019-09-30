Calhoun High School senior Jenna Santori was chosen as this year’s Homecoming Queen during halftime festivities on Friday night during Calhoun’s Homecoming game against Ringgold.
This year’s homecoming theme was #LAUNCH. Each day of Homecoming Week saw a different theme dress-up day. The Homecoming Parade this year was held in the evening on Thursday, Sept. 26. The special week ended with the Homecoming Dance and crowning of the Homecoming King Luke Peden on Saturday.
This year’s Homecoming Court included the following:
- 9th grade nominees: Molly Gilmer, Casey Baggett, Anna Kathryn Hayes and Sofia Campa
- 10th grade nominees: Maggie Kemp, Emma Williams, Lily West & Tatum White.
- 11th grade nominees: Caitlyn Glaze, Lydia Jaime, Anna Hoblitzell, Meghan Young and Brylee Davis
- Homecoming Court representatives: Freshman Class Representative Ella Manley; Sophomore Class Representative Kenadi Morgan; and Junior Class Representative Ashlyn Brzozoski
- 12th grade homecoming queen court: Erin Barnes, Anna George, Carlie Henderson, Carolina Morgan and Jenna Santori
- Homecoming king court: Bryant Busby, Julian Ipac, Luke Peden, Reece Poe and Casey Poole