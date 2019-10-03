Jenna Santori was crowned the 2019 Calhoun High School homecoming queen on Friday, Sept. 27.
She is the daughter of Kevin and Katrina Santori and the granddaughter of Duell and Claudia Parker and Nello and Sandra Santori. Jenna is very active at CHS, serving as the student council representative for the class of 2020, president of HOSA, FCA huddle leader, member of NHS, member of the Gordon County Chamber Youth Leadership program, Beta Club, and Key Club. She also plays varsity volleyball and varsity soccer. Calhoun High School is proud to have Jenna to represent her school as the 2019 homecoming queen.