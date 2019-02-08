State Rep. Rick Jasperse has been named as the chairman of the House Education Committee, taking the place of Rep. Brooks Coleman, who retired at the end of the last legislative session.
The Georgia House of Representatives’ Committee on Assignments named Jasperse, R-Jasper, as the chairman of the House Education Committee. Jasperse previously served as the chairman of House Study Committee on School Security, which held its first meeting in May 2018 and met again over the summer.
Coleman, a Duluth Republican, announced his retirement early last year. He served 26 years in the General Assembly, more than a decade of which as chairman of the House Education Committee.
In addition to serving on the education committee, Jasperse will also serve as a member on the Appropriations Subcommittee on Higher Education, Health, Human Relations & Aging, Public Safety & Homeland Security, Regulated Industries, Higher Education, and Agriculture committees.
“I am very honored to be the Chairman of a committee that touches every Georgian in so many ways. During my time in the Legislature I have worked hard to be on committees that are important to the people I represent. I appreciate the confidence the Committee on Assignments and Speaker Ralston have in me to chair this important committee,” said Jasperse.
“I had the pleasure to spend my career working with teachers and students and look forward to continuing to do so,” Jasperse continued. “Teachers and all those engaged in educating our children need our respect, confidence, and appreciation. Parents and citizens are entrusting Georgia’s most precious asset, our children, to their care every school day.”
As the District 11 representative, Jasperse represents residents of Gordon, Murray and Pickens counties. He was first elected to the House in 2010, and recently won re-election over Democratic challenger Lee Shiver in November.