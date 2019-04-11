During the 2019 General Assembly session, significant improvements were made for Georgia school systems, including teachers’ raises and an increased focus on school safety, said Rep. Rick Jasperse.
Jasperse, R-Jasper, serves as the chair of the education committee in the Georgia House and said this year was an important one for schools. Having the responsibility of viewing every education-related bill before it gets presented to the House, Jasperse is familiar with the bills that were passed to make schools safer and more student-focused.
In his opinion, education is one of the most important parts of a society, and Jasperse said the education committee is determined to making schools safe and to improving the opportunities offered to Georgia’s students.
Teachers’ raises
At the end of February, legislators approved Gov. Brian Kemp’s proposed budget for 2020, which included substantial raises for teachers. According to the budget, each teacher would receive a $3,000 pay raise, and although it’s short of his campaigned promise of $5,000, this is still the largest pay increase for teachers in Georgia’s history.
“This is the greatest impact for education across the entire state,” Jasperse said, “and there’s still promise for more (pay raises).”
Jasperse said where this pay increase will make a significant difference is in the rural counties that don’t have as many resources as bigger districts. He is glad to see teachers finally being rewarded for their hard work, admitting that Georgia’s educators have waited a long time to receive a raise.
Mental health
Also approved in Kemp’s budget was his plan to put a mental health counselor in all of the 343 public high schools to confront students’ mental health issues. Kemp said this would help school staff “engage with struggling students and help provide the resources needed to prevent disruptive, aggressive and potentially violent behavior.”
Jasperse said, though it is unfortunate for schools to have this specific need, this section of the budget reflects the time that we’re in.
“A lot of people don’t want to talk about mental health,” Jasperse said. “But there are all sorts of issues out there and this is going to help our students.”
The representative added on that one way to be proactive against future behavioral problems is to provide resources for students who might be battling mental health issues.
School safety
Another significant update, Jasperse said, is the state’s budgeted $30,000 per school, which will be specifically offered to support and upgrade school safety procedures, equipment and employees.
Though each school is able to decide for themselves what to spend the money on, Jasperse said it could range from fencing to security video equipment to metal detectors, but ultimately it will depend on the needs of each school.
In addition, Senate Bill 15, if approved by Kemp, will require routine safety drills in public schools and communication between school districts and local law enforcement officers. It would also establish a program for certifying public safety personnel to be school safety coaches.
Jasperse said these updates will encourage efficient transparency between local officers and school districts, creating a safer and more proactive environment within schools.
Dyslexia bill
Both the Senate and the House passed Senate Bill 48, which would require the Department of Education to test students within public schools to positively identify students with dyslexia at younger ages.
The bill was written by Sen. P.K. Martin, R-Lawrenceville, and calls for statewide screening programs for all kindergarten students and an additional referral system targeting students in grades one through three. SB 48, according to Jasperse, would permit the DOE to begin a pilot program that would help determine how to best address dyslexia in schools and to make sure it’s recognized.
“We are one of the only states that’s not addressing dyslexia in schools,” Jasperse said. “This will allow the DOE to treat dyslexia in different ways depending on the size of each school.”
During the House’s consideration of SB 48, Calhoun City Schools’ Director of Exceptional Student Services Hayley Gilreath said being able to offer more resources for students with dyslexia would not only improve the process of education, but it would also help staff understand effects and challenges caused by dyslexia.
Computer science
Also in this year’s session were important updates regarding computer science opportunities within schools.
Following the passing of Senate Bill 108, each high school in the state should have at least one computer science class offered by 2023.
Not only are there budgeted funds for training staff members to teach these classes, but there is also the option of schools using a DOE-monitored online Virtual School to fulfill this requirement.
“Michele Taylor is already doing this at Calhoun City Schools,” Jasperse said. “But all the schools in Georgia aren’t as affluent as Calhoun schools, in all honesty.”
Jasperse said this new requirement for high schools will be able to expand the horizons of the future leaders of the state. After all, he said, taking a computer science class might reveal to students a job they didn’t know of, or help them determine a career path to pursue.
“We just want to make sure kids get awareness that there might be a job out there for them,” Jasperse said. “It’s important that we’re meeting the needs of the kids. If we don’t do that, we’re moving backward.”