“Mohawk Presents Calhoun’s Dancing with the Stars Gets Schooled!” will put twenty local high school students onstage at the Calhoun Performing Arts Center for a Student Show on May 30 and a Grand Finale on May 31, with the curtain dropping at 7 p.m. both nights. Ten dance teams will vie for trophies, bragging rights and college scholarships as they compete to raise funds for United Way of Gordon County. Tickets became available online at gordoncountyunitedway.org on Monday and will remain on sale until the curtain falls.
The show will feature ten couples, all students enrolled at high schools located in Gordon County. The couples dancing are Ibby (Elizabeth) Peyton and Drew Rutledge; Megan Wright and Logan Parker; Lydia Jaime and Aaron Hayes; Jahlaynia Winters and Riley Anderson; Haylea Graham and Aavyn Lee; Madison Reyes and Jordan Jacques; Kathrynn Stockman and Nate Stockman; Trinity Reyes and Jackson Murray; Brooke Childs and Trevor Burdick; and Meagan Crowe and Ayush Gupta. Each member of the winning team will receive a $1,000 scholarship. Each member of the first runner-up team will receive $750; second runner-up members will receive $600 and all other dancers who complete the show will receive a $500 scholarship.
Lydia Jaime and Aaron Hayes will partner to form Team Three. Both students represent Calhoun High School, with Lydia being a sophomore and Aaron a senior. This will be Lydia’s second performance in the contest and Aaron’s first. Lydia is the daughter of A.J. and Holli Jaime. She has one sister: Michaela Jaime. Aaron is the son of Chris and Jennifer Hayes. He has two siblings: older brother Caleb and younger sister Anna Kathryn.
Lydia is returning to the stage this year as one of the most experienced dancers involved. She has studied ballet for five years and represents the Jacket Nation as a member of the Calhoun High School Marching Band and is a majorette. Also involved in other activities, she belongs to the Key Club and FCCLA. She has received three gold pins from the President’s Volunteer Service Award Program.
A member of Oostanaula Baptist Church, she volunteers at the Boys and Girls Club of Gordon, Murray and Whitfield County. She is grateful to Larry Brown, Calhoun High School’s band director; Madison Bunch, Calhoun High School Assistant Coach for majorettes; and Tracy Farriba, Calhoun High School Head Coach for majorettes for the guidance they have offered her.
Aaron is an outstanding athlete at Calhoun High School. He is very proud to have been on the team as it continued its legendary winning streak with eighteen consecutive region championships. Like many of the team members, he is grateful to Coach Hal Lamb, the head football coach, for lessons received both on and off the football field.
While he has no formal dance training, he did dance and perform in the eighth-grade play “Legally Blonde” and intends to bring those skills to the stage for “Mohawk Presents Calhoun’s Dancing with the Stars Gets Schooled”. Aaron enjoys singing but jokes that he only sounds good in the shower and has never shared his talent publicly.
He is a member of Rock Bridge Community church and he enjoys volunteering in his mom’s classroom where he always comes to play a little ball with her students.
This will be the third student show, which spun off the adult version that ran for five years at the historic GEM Theatre. The dancers are learning more about the United Way agencies and have already volunteered at the Special Olympics and the Voluntary Action Center. The group will do volunteer work for Gordon County 4-H in April. Additional information will be made available about the event and the dancers through newspaper articles, social media and the United Way website at gordoncountyunitedway.org.
The mission of United Way of Gordon County is to accurately assess the needs of Gordon County and to mobilize available resources to meet those needs. It serves eighteen local agencies in Gordon County, as well as serving as a referral source for the community.