The following information concerning recent arrests was taken directly from Gordon County Jail records. Arrests were made by the Gordon County Sheriff's Office except where otherwise indicated. All people are presumed innocent until proven guilty in court.
Thursday, Nov. 15
Corey Blake Brock, 33, of 1656 Folsom Road, Rydal, arrested and sentenced.
Melaine Vonne Brown, 52, of 145 Catie Court, Calhoun, arrested and charged with driving under the influence of alcohol, duties of driver upon striking fixture, duty of driver to stop at or return to the scene of accident and improper backing.
Jason Albert Cabezas, 21, of 268 Soldiers Pathway, Calhoun, arrested and housed for CPD bench warrant.
Edwin Mariano Made Marte, 33, of 7390 Howard Circle, Jonesboro, arrested by MCCD and held for Doraville Police Department.
Friday, Nov. 16
Jessica Roneisha Chisholm, 27, of 181 B Baldridge St., Calhoun, arrested by CPD and housed for obstruction.
Joshua Alexander Flowers, 27, of Ridge Crest Drive, Calhoun, arrested by CPD and housed for possession of firearm with serial, possession of controlled substance, possession of controlled substance and possession of firearm by felon.
April Marie Hall, 40, of 110 Victor Drive, Calhoun, arrested and charged with driving while license suspended or revoked.
David Fitzgerald Hall, 53, listed as homeless, arrested and charged with loitering and prowling.
Isaac Sanchez, 20, of 445 Back Pin Road, Summerville, arrested and charged with probation violation.
Timothy Earnest Steedley, 55, of 1381 U.S. 41 North, Calhoun, arrested and charged with driving while license suspended and failure to maintain lane.
George Thomas Akins, 51, of 1506 Sugar Valley Road, Cartersville, arrested by CPD and housed for no insurance and suspended license.
Benjamin Ed Brown, 50, of 570 Remington Lane, Acworth, arrested by FPD and housed for suspended license.
Jeremy Dakota Moon, 28, of 10 Katie Drive, Adairsville, arrested by CPD and housed for no insurance, suspended license and tail light requirements.
Kirk Dean Murphy, III, 31, of 980 U.S. 411, Ranger, arrested by CPD and held for Pickens County.
Justin Dean Payne, 24, of 2523 Redbud Road, Lot DW2, Calhoun, arrested and charged with aggravated assault upon peace officer.
Daryl Glenn Walker, 59, of 135 Meadowlark Lane, Calhoun, arrested and charged with battery.
Saturday, Nov. 17
John Charles Baas, 34, listed as homeless, arrested by CPD and charged with four accounts of aggravated assault, false imprisonment, hijacking of motor vehicle and kidnapping.
Nathan Isaiah Bray, 25, of 160 John White, Resaca, arrested and charged with DUI, interference with government, three accounts of obstruction or hindering law and terroristic threats/acts.
Kirk Demon Reynolds, 45, of 167 Holly Hills, Calhoun, arrested and charged with simple assault, simply battery and terroristic threats and acts.
Amanda Gail Stemper, 41, of 227 Gaines Road, Rome, arrested by CPD and held for Bartow County.
Sunday, Nov. 18
Dennis Carroll Allen, 57, of 3002 Sugar Valley Road, Sugar Valley, arrested by CPD and charged with bench warrant.
Ronald Cheyenne Kelley, 41, of 10 Elliott Circle, Roma, arrested by CPD and housed for parole violation.
Thomas Milton Preavette, 30, of 1244 Fairview Road, Calhoun, arrested and charged with acquiring license plate for purpose of concealing identification of motor vehicle; driving while license suspended or revoked; failure to exercise due care; failure to maintain lane; failure to stop for stop sign; fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer; motor vehicle chop shops, stolen and alt property; no proof of insurance; three accounts of no passing zone violation; possession and use of drug-related objects; possession of a controlled II substance methamphetamine; possession of Schedule II controlled substance oxycodone; reckless driving; removing or affixing license plate with intent to conceal; two accounts of speeding; and theft by receiving stolen property.
Ronald William Talley, 32, of 3519 Dews Pond Road, Calhoun, arrested and charged with battery.
Joseph Lawrence Macaluso, 50, of 195A Bradley Road Southeast, Adairsville, arrested by CPD and housed for criminal trespass and shoplifting.
Christopher E. Sparkman, 56, of 161 Buck Blvd., Calhoun, arrested by CPD and housed for failure to yield pedestrians cross walk and possession of less than an ounce of marijuana.
Cody Ellis Sparkman, 17, of 161 Buck Blvd., Calhoun, arrested by CPD and housed for possession of less than an ounce of marijuana.