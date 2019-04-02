“Mohawk Presents Calhoun’s Dancing with the Stars Gets Schooled!” will put twenty local high school students onstage at the Calhoun Performing Arts Center for a Student Show on May 30 and a Grand Finale on May 31, with the curtain dropping at 7 p.m. both nights.
Ten dance teams will vie for trophies, bragging rights and college scholarships as they compete to raise funds for United Way of Gordon County. Tickets are available online at gordoncountyunitedway.org.
The show will feature ten couples, all students enrolled at high schools located in Gordon County. The couples dancing are Ibby (Elizabeth) Peyton and Drew Rutledge; Megan Wright and Logan Parker; Lydia Jaime and Aaron Hayes; Jahlaynia Winters and Riley Anderson; Haylea Graham and Aavyn Lee; Madison Reyes and Jordan Jacques; Kathrynn Stockman and Nate Stockman; Trinity Reyes and Jackson Murray; Brooke Childs and Trevor Burdick; and Meagan Crowe and Ayush Gupta. Each member of the winning team will receive a $1,000 scholarship. Each member of the first runner-up team will receive $750; second runner-up members will receive $600 and all other dancers who complete the show will receive a $500 scholarship.
Jahlaynia Winters and Riley Anderson will partner to form Team Four. Both students attend Calhoun High School, with Jahlaynia being a senior and Riley being in his junior year. This will be their first performance in the dance competition but both students are experienced performers. Jahlaynia is the daughter of Tonya Elaine Winters and has one sibling: Justin Chance Daquian Winters. Riley is the son of Brian and Tonnya Anderson. He has two siblings: Drake Anderson and Emily Anderson.
Jahlaynia is actively involved in many activities in and out of school. She has been a member of Sources of Strength for five years, is the Student Government Class President, has been involved with the Literary Program for three years. She is troupe president of the Dramatic Arts and Musical Theatre group and serves as head of communications. She also serves as a Student Ambassador.
The winner of many awards in talent and performance, she is one of the competition’s most experienced dancers. Jahlaynia has studied ballet for twelve years, Jazz for eleven, Tap for ten, Hip-Hop for ten, Lyrical for three, and Competitive Dance for six years. She has been involved with Calhoun High School’s Theatre Program for four years.
Jahalaynia credits Julie Leggett, Calhoun High School’s Theatre Director, as a life coach and is grateful to India Galyean, Calhoun’s middle and high school Choral teacher. She attends Rockbridge Community Church and volunteers at the Voluntary Action Center in her limited free time.
Riley is involved with Calhoun High School’s Mixed Choir, the Musical Theatre Program, and the Jazz Band. He is proud of performing at the state level as a 2017
GHP music nominee and as a 2017 regional literary quartet champion for the
Georgia High School Association AAA One Act Play.
Having spent all three years of his high school career involved in performance programs, he also credits Leggett and Galyean for their positive influences. He is an active member of Meadowdale Baptist Church, where he serves as the tenor section leader and student worship leader in the church’s choirs.
Riley jokes that his love for music is a daily part of his life and that he sometimes finds himself singing even in situations where it is not required or necessary.
This will be the third student show, which spun off the adult version that ran for five years at the historic GEM Theatre. The dancers are learning more about the United Way agencies and have already volunteered at the Special Olympics and the Voluntary Action Center. The group will do volunteer work for Gordon County 4-H in April. Additional information will be made available about the event and the dancers through newspaper articles, social media and the United Way website at www.gordoncountyunitedway.org.
The mission of United Way of Gordon County is to accurately assess the needs of Gordon County and to mobilize available resources to meet those needs. It serves eighteen local agencies in Gordon County, as well as serving as a referral source for the community.