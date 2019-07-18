Jacquelin Miller, MD, has been named AdventHealth Gordon’s latest SonShine Award recipient. This award was established by AdventHealth Gordon in 2017 to honor the hard work and dedication of its employees.
Quarterly awards provide opportunities for employees, patients and visitors to recognize and reward employees and teams for exceptional accomplishments and demonstrated behaviors that are aligned to the mission, vision and values of AdventHealth Gordon.
The name SonShine was developed by AdventHealth Gordon employees. The recipients of the SonShine award “shine” for the “Son” of God through their warm and comforting care they provide to patients and their fellow employees.
Miller, who works in AdventHealth Gordon’s emergency department, received a nomination from a patient who said the following: “Dr. Miller is an outstanding human being, not only as a doctor, but as a compassionate and caring person! I couldn’t begin to tell you how scared I was when I visited the emergency department for fear of a miscarriage of my baby. A previous hospital told me it was a failed pregnancy, so when I had more pain, we went to AdventHealth Gordon instead. This was the greatest decision we could have made! Upon arrival, the staff for admission and triage treated me with such respect. And when Dr. Miller entered the room, it felt more like a friend or a family member had just walked in. Mind you, I had never met her before in my life!
“She got the ball rolling in no time to figure out what was causing my pain and to see for herself if the baby was okay or not. From the lab technician all the way to the nurse who did my sonogram, I was treated with nothing but respect. Dr. Miller didn’t stop until she reached the correct conclusion. She told me I had a cyst three times larger than my baby rupture. But the greatest news came when she said, ‘Don't you worry, this baby will be just fine!’ This was the first time I saw my baby, and the first time I heard her! Dr. Miller helped settle my fears and hugged and talked to me like a family member. I will always love Dr. Miller and be grateful God guided her hands in the right direction. She is someone to honor, and she is absolutely amazing!”