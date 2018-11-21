One key difference between the regular season and the postseason is that each postseason opponent is virtually guaranteed to present a larger challenge as each round passes.
Calhoun discovered that first-hand last week in its most physical, tightly-contested showdown thus far against a Lovett Lions team that boasted college football-level talent at multiple positions, prevailing 21-6 largely due to a pair of spectacular, clutch interceptions by linebackers Eric McKnight and Davis Allen.
Despite facing a rugged and stingy Lovett defensive unit, Calhoun (12-0) quarterback Gavin Gray capitalized on the late turnovers by the opposition, emerging with 237 passing yards and a passing touchdown each to Brannon Spector, Luke Moseley and Allen.
“It was the second round of the playoffs, so we knew we were going to get a tough test out of Lovett,” Lamb said. “We didn’t play up to our standards offensively at times, but I was happy with the way we responded to a little adversity, and our defense really stepped up for us.”
The test only gets tougher this Friday, when the Jackets host Jenkins, who finished 9-3 in the regular season, in what should be another clash of two of Class AAA’s most athletic and aggressive squads.
Sparked offensively by senior running back Jeremy Smith, who spearheads a rushing attack that averages over 220 yards per game, Jenkins has averaged over 24 points this season.
The defense of the Warriors has been equally effective, collecting 23 turnovers while holding three region opponents scoreless.
“Jenkins is extremely fast and athletic at every position on both sides of the ball,” Lamb said. “They have a Division 1-caliber running back, a dominant defensive end and a great secondary and linebacker group. They are very talented up and down the lineup, and they are tough to match up with.”
In order to counter such a dually dominant team, the Jackets are working in practice this to become more efficient in scoring position after leaving nine points on the field last week due to three missed field goals.
“We have to clean things up in the red zone,” Lamb said. “We can’t come away with zero points when we reach that area of the field. We also can’t rely on just field goals to win the game, so we have to work on finishing drives with touchdowns. That’s been our main focus in practice this week.”
In addition to coming away from lengthy possessions with seven points, Lamb reiterated that the key to picking up another win this week will be protecting the ball
“The biggest factor for us will be not turning the ball over,” Lamb said. “We also have to try and contain their speed, particularly the starting running back, and like I said we have to execute in the red zone on offense. If we do all of that, I think we’ll be in a good spot.”
The team’s have no history between them, being as Friday will mark the first time the programs have squared off. Jenkins does bring with it some playoff experience, reaching the postseason three years in a row and the Elite 8 two years in a row.
Prediction: The deeper Calhoun gets into the state playoffs, the better teams will match up with them on paper. With quickness and agility on both sides of the ball, Jenkins is no different. This should be a back-and-forth contest early, but the championship pedigree, turnover tendencies of the defense and quick-strike abilities of the offense of the Jackets will ultimately prove to be too much late in the game.
Score: Calhoun wins 35-20