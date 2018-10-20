After a dominant win over Murray County at home last week, the undefeated Calhoun Yellow Jackets travelled to Coahulla Creek High School in Dalton to take on the Colts on Senior Night. The Jackets came into the game with a lot of momentum and sought to earn a similar result on the road as they did at home last week. They did just that as Calhoun dominated the home side, 56-13.
Coahulla Creek (1-7, 1-4 in Region 6-AAA) came into the game trying to slow the game down with ball-possession and a clock-bleeding offense, huddling before every play. However, they were held to a three and out on their opening drive by the stalwart Yellow Jacket defense.
Once again, the Calhoun defense had a huge game as they made Coahulla Creek’s quarterback Austin Martin scramble for his life all night, and the Colts offensive line struggled to keep the Calhoun defenders out of the backfield. The defense was so dominant that the Colts only recorded one first down in the first half.
The Jackets came out firing on their first offensive drive of the game, as the visitors added six to the scoreboard in only four plays. Calhoun running back Zack Fuller ran it into the end zone from four yards out.
Fuller followed up his solid showing in the previous week with another positive performance. He contributed on both the ground and in the passing game and scored two touchdowns, despite the limited time he got on the field.
Calhoun (8-0, 6-0 in Region 6-AAA) followed that up with another touchdown. This time it was a 2-yard run by Fuller with less than five and a half minutes left in the opening quarter. A few minutes later, Gavin Gray threw a 16-yard touchdown pass to Bralin Barton with 1:11 left in the first period. At that point, Calhoun was up 21-0, which was the score going into the second quarter.
Early in the second quarter, Calhoun missed a 32-yard field goal early. Despite the Coahulla Creek defense keeping the Calhoun offense out of the end zone for most of the remainder of the first half, the Jackets exploded on offense near the end of the half, as they put up three touchdowns in the last few minutes before halftime.
Gray played a part in all three of the touchdowns, as he had a great night individually. He completed 13 of his 19 pass attempts for 215 yards and three touchdowns. He added another touchdown on the ground and racked up a total 53 yards rushing on the night. He ran the read option very well and made great decisions.
For the first touchdown, Gray kept it on the run/pass option and ran into the end zone from the one with 3:28 left in the half. That play was only possible after a huge fourth-down conversion — a 38-yard passing play to Brannon Spector. Gray followed that up with a beautiful 23-yard pass that hit Spector in stride in the back corner of the end zone for a touchdown with 1:44 remaining.
Gray picked up right where he left off on the subsequent Calhoun drive, as he threw a short pass to Fuller out of the backfield, who scampered the remainder of the 14 yards for another score, the last before halftime, with just second left. The score was 42-0 going into the break.
“First half, we played normal football,” said Lamb. “We try to score every time we get it, and we’ll adjust at halftime. It was a great opportunity for us to work our two-minute offense in those situations, so we’re going to get as many points as we can on the board in the first half for sure.”
After being pressed further as to whether the offense put up those late points as a strategy to potentially usher in a running clock the entire second half or because of the previous low offensive output due to the Colt’s clock-control offense, Lamb made it clear that there was no real plan.
“Not really. We were just playing our game. It’s what we do. We’re a no-huddle offense. We’re going to try to score points. We’re going to try to score as many as we can. We did that in the first half, and then we got our younger kids in there in the second half.”
Despite having the option to choose a running clock for the third quarter, Coahulla Creek declined to agree to do so. That gave more time for Calhoun to empty its bench and give playing time to its backups and younger players.
Calhoun scored on a 22-yard touchdown pass from backup quarterback Jake Morrow to Julian Ipac in the third. And the Colts put up their first points minutes later on a passing play.
In the fourth Yellow Jackets’ third-string quarterback Jake Prather kept it on the read and ran for a score from a yard out. Coahulla Creek answered with an 11-yard touchdown run by Martin with 1:23 left in the game. The final buzzer sounded moments later, and Calhoun walked away with a 56-13 victory.
Next week, the Jackets will welcome the second-best team in the region (tied with LFO) Haralson County and will try to put forth another good performance at Phil Reeve Stadium.