It all started with our honeymoon in Florida. We were in the throes of true love. We’d do anything for each other. One day while we were at a big warehouse type clothes store, Bill and I thought it would be a great idea to dress alike and go out that evening looking like twins.
We donned our outfits and thought we looked fantastic. Our attire was a deep green T-shirt with these jeans like pants that we really didn’t inspect closely but should have. They had a lightning type design all over them that showed off colors of pale orange, mauve, what Bill referred to (later) as “monkey vomit green,” some kind of sickish yellow, and white.
We walked into this really crowded seafood restaurant, and it was then that we noticed people were staring at us. Some people covered their mouths and I know I heard a snicker or two. We began to have second thoughts about our attire, and Bill asked to be seated in the back … in a corner … in the dark. And it wasn’t for romantic reasons. Talk about being self-conscious! We ate quickly and left quickly and to this day, I’m not sure what happened to those clothes. I think Bill buried them in the backyard. What seemed like a good idea turned into a something akin to the ridiculous.
A few days later, Bill wanted me to experience what it was like to go deep sea fishing. I was game although I suffer from motion sickness. The bottle of Dramamine clearly stated to not take this medication if there was any chance you were pregnant or would get pregnant. I was on my honeymoon. ’nough said.
I was fine as we were headed out to sea. The wind was whipping through my long blond hair and I felt invigorated. That lasted about 10 minutes. Then the boat stopped and the swells began. As they slopped bait into troughs on the side of the boat, I lost it … over the side like something out of a movie.
I was sick as a dog. The ocean became rougher. Even folks who took pills got sick. A storm was brewing way out. I was this pitiful creature lying in a fetal position on cushions, moaning, swallowing Dramamine to no avail and not caring if I had a two-headed baby with eight arms like an octopus. Bill was fine. Every once in a while, he’d hold up a fish or two for me to see what he had caught. Groan.
The biggest insult was that some girl on that boat had made a pass at my husband. How did I know this? He told me. She sat across from us a little later and continued to grin at him like a Cheshire cat. By then, we were heading back. If I hadn’t felt so bad, and believe me, I am not a violent person, I would had hooked her with one of those big old hooks and thrown her overboard to use for bait.
My thoughts of being a top fisherwoman was not to be. I had visions of being like Hemingway’s “Old Man and the Sea” only I was victorious with catching a blue marlin. No sharks dared come near that boat. But it was not to be. What seemed like a good idea, was drowned in sea sickness and a hussy.
We like to take road trips. Back in the early 2000s, we headed out West for the second time. As we were driving through Wyoming, storm clouds began boiling up on the horizon. We’d lived through Georgia storms. Western storms couldn’t be any worse. Ha!! Before we knew it, we hit a wall of water, wind and lightning like I’ve never seen in my life … and I was driving.
What is different about the West is that towns and exits from the interstate are far and few between. There were no places to get out of the storm. Seriously. The wind was blowing so hard, I thought our Volkswagon Passat was going to land out in a field somewhere. Water was washing over the hood like we were driving along Daytona Beach back in its heyday.
We somehow made it out alive. I think Bill had to pry my hands off the steering wheel when we finally drove in to Sheridan. I felt like jumping out of the car and kissing the pavement even though it was wet and had debris all over it. It seems that we … I drove through a tornado. Yep, a tornado. People were talking about it in the restaurant where we stopped to eat.
The next day, our daughter phoned us almost frantic.
“Mom, where are you?? Didn’t you say that you were going to be in Wyoming yesterday? Do you know there was a tornado there??”
“Well, Heather, as a matter of fact I do. It seemed like a good idea at the time to keep on going. When it was all said and done, it most definitely wasn’t such a good idea.”
The road leading up to the giant sequoias seemed really nice. It had a rock retaining wall on the outside lane and it looked new. It seemed just fine, so Bill headed on upward. Before too long, the road narrowed and the rock guard rail of sorts disappeared. When I looked over the side … we were on the outside lane, the drop off started getting deeper, 7,000 feet deeper! Before too long, I became a blithering idiot.
I was begging Bill to turn around. Yeah, right. There was no way in east hell to turn around. Our precious 85-year-old Aunt Rosie who was on her second trip with us started praying, “Dear Jesus in heaven.” That’s about all she could get out.
I have to give Bill credit. He got us safely up to those gargantuan trees all the while having to listen to a crazed woman and a praying one. It seemed like a good idea at the time to just keep on moving.
Beware of circumstances that might seem like a good idea… at the time.