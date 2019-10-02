The Ringgold Lady Tigers are 2019 Region 6-AAA Champions after sweeping the Calhoun Lady Jackets in a best-of-three series Tuesday at Ringgold High School. The Lady Tigers bested Calhoun 4-2 in nine innings in game one, followed by a 3-1 victory in game two, ending Calhoun Softball's region title streak at eight years.
"We played better defense that second game," Lady Jackets head coach Diane Smith said. "That first game, very very disappointed with the number of defensive errors, base-running errors. There's no excuse for the way they played."
With the region championship series loss, the Lady Jackets will enter the state playoffs as the No. 2 seed from Region 6 and will host the Region 8 No. 3 seed (as of now Jefferson High School) Wednesday at a time to be determined.
Game One: Ringgold 4, Calhoun 2
Calhoun jumped out to an early lead. After a Molly Banks one-out single, junior Hannah Mashburn turned on an 0-2 pitch and crushed a two-run home run to left field in the top of the second inning. The Lady Jackets had the big first strike they were looking for.
However, Ringgold quickly responded and cut Calhoun's advantage in half with a solo homer from Ava Raby in the bottom half of the same inning. The Lady Tigers would tie the game up in the bottom of the third as Riley Nayadley hit a no doubter to Tennessee.
With the game knotted 2-2, both pitchers locked in, shutting down scoring threat after scoring threat.
Arguably, Calhoun's best chance to retake the lead came in the top of the fifth inning as back-to-back one-out singles put runners on the corners. With senior Erin Barnes on third, sophomore Paris Kirby appeared to have hit a ground ball into a fielder's choice to first base and Barnes safely touching home plate, but the umpire ruled runner interference on the throw to home, thereby calling Barnes out and ending the top half of the fifth with a double play.
The contest continued into extras, where in the bottom of the ninth inning and one out, Ringgold's Amber Gainer drove a deep ball over the left-center field wall for a two-run walk-off homer.
One of the highlights of game one was the pitching of junior Maggie McBrayer. McBrayer tossed 8.1 innings, giving up four runs (two earned) on 11 hits with two strikeouts and zero walks.
Hannah Mashburn not only had the big bat in the first game, but also flashed the leather on multiple occasions. Playing in left field, Mashburn cut down Ringgold runners streaking for home in the bottom of the first and sixth innings. Both relay throws ended the Lady Tigers' offense in the respective innings.
Game Two: Ringgold 3, Calhoun 1
Game two featured a pitching change for Calhoun as senior Lona Sims took to the mound. Ringgold stayed with Kaylee Phillips for game two, as the junior pitcher threw 16 complete innings on the evening.
Ringgold, batting as the away team in game two, sprung out to an early lead in the top of the first inning as three singles, including two back-to-back, gave the Lady Tigers a 1-0 edge.
The game remained 1-0 all the way until the fifth inning. After a one-out triple by sophomore Espey Reyes, junior Mattie Jane Mashburn singled her home to knot the game up 1-1.
However, Ringgold's offense resurfaced in the top half of the sixth as back-to-back-to-back singles saw the Lady Tigers take a 2-1 advantage. A sacrifice fly by Shelby Cole stretched Ringgold's cause to 3-1.
Calhoun put runners on first and second in the bottom of the sixth looking to answer back, but a 6-5 fielder's choice and a 5-3 groundout extinguished the threat.
Calhoun went down 1-2-3 in the bottom of the seventh inning and saw its eight-year region champion run come to an end.
"I really thought we played a better game, defensively, game two," Smith said. "I really thought we did even tough (Ringgold) hit the ball well. They're a good hitting team and we just didn't put runs on the board like we should have."
Sims' effort kept Calhoun within striking distance all game. Despite surrendering 12 hits, Sims limited Ringgold's offense to just three runs.
"Maggie (McBrayer) and Lona (Sims) both did an outstanding job," Smith said. "I have no qualms with my pitchers. It's just the defense behind them and we didn't put the runs on the board."
Tuesday marked the first time Calhoun and Ringgold had met for the region softball title since 2016.
Up Next
As mentioned earlier, the Lady Jackets prepare to host round one of the state playoffs against the Region 8 No. 3 seed on Wednesday. First pitch from Calhoun High School is yet to be determined.
"They're just going to have to step it up and act like they want it," Smith said. "We're just going to work on the basic fundamentals (and) routine plays."