By now, drivers on Park Avenue in downtown Calhoun have become accustomed to the ongoing construction on the gray-and-white brick building that is to be a brewing company. Although the recent government shutdown has delayed the opening, owner Andrew Tierce has clear goals for what he wants the brewery to bring to the community.
The brewery, which Tierce originally planned to call the Coosa Valley Brewing Co., will ultimately operate under a new name, but at the time of this writing, that name had yet to be trademarked. Tierce, who is opening the establishment with the help of a couple of business partners, is steadily working toward an opening date, which he hopes will be sometime in June. He plans to produce specialty brews like IPAs and sweet malts, according to what his customers prefer.
“The quality of the beer is going to always come first,” he says. “There is so much diversity in beer right now. A lot of the growth in styles is in the more sour beers. … It’s really an exciting time for experimentation. I think we’re really going to be responsive to people.”
These won’t be the types of drinks customers have to develop a taste for, Tierce says. The emphasis will be on providing drinks that appeal immediately, and he’s not against making modifications like mixing beer with juice to provide a sweeter taste with less alcohol.
“It’s not your dad’s beer,” he says.
Three phases
Tierce, 35, is a Calhoun native. He graduated from Calhoun High School, attended Dalton State College and earned an MBA at Kennesaw State University. His interest in opening the taproom began with a simple love of artisan beer.
“Brewing was just kind of a hobby … it really started to be a reality for me when they changed the law to allow for direct sales from taprooms,” he says, referring to state-level legislation, which took effect in 2017, allowing distilleries and breweries to market straight to consumers.
Tierce has three phases planned for the brewery. The first phase will involve completion of the one-barrel (or BBL) brewhouse. Tierce plans to ferment in one- or two-BBL tanks. A barrel holds 31 gallons. Tierce plans to add tanks during phase two and possibly produce beer in double batches, which could allow for a seven-to-10-barrel production capacity. Phase three would be the construction of a separate brewing facility, but Tierce says that possibility is a ways down the line and that he wants to focus on building up the capacity and customer base at the Park Avenue location.
He says he doesn’t have a specific theme in mind for the beers. The customers will play a significant role in helping decide which beers become mainstays. He says he eventually wants to produce a completely locally-grown beer and has even talked with a farmer about growing the barley.
“It’ll take a while to get there on that,” he says. “We’re not the best climate for hops here.”
He also says figuring out a larger distribution plan — selling to stores — is “definitely the long-term plan.”
Right now, Tierce is focused on readying the facility for opening.
He has “mid-century modern plans for the inside” with gray flooring and light marble countertops. The approximately 3,600-square-foot building will be split, with half of the L-shaped space devoted to brewing and half to tasting. The brewing space will have streetside floor-to-ceiling windows so passersby can see in, and customers can also view it through two large archways inside.
Local approval
Tierce says city officials helped make the local portion of the licencing and permitting process manageable. He established with city leaders the fact that he’s not opening a bar downtown.
“They were really great throughout the whole process. There’s a lot of misconception about what an actual tap room is,” he says. “It’s not a ‘Go there for seven hours and hang out’ kind of place. That was something that was important to them … it really is different from a bar.”
City ordinances require that establishments serving alcohol also provide food options, but city council members passed a craft brewery ordinance that allows breweries to serve beer sans food in certain instances. One of the stipulations of the ordinance, Tierce says, is that he can only serve beer the brewery produces.
“Adding food, making it a brewpub, is really a much bigger endeavor, and frankly, something I was not comfortable with on the food side,” Tierce says.
He does plan to arrange for food options for customers down the line.
“I hope to partner with local restaurants on delivery options or coupons and engage with food trucks to park nearby — with city approval of course — so that my patrons do have a food option,” he says. “I also plan to have some packaged snack food.”
An intricate process
Tierce says his planned opening date of mid-spring became early summer as a result of the recent government shutdown. In mid-February, he was still waiting for approval on state and federal permits. Tierce hadn’t been able get his paperwork through the federal Alcohol and Tobacco Tax and Trade Bureau, the arm of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives that approves recipes and labeling. An already intricate process became even more tedious.
“That is a fairly long application process anyway,” he says. “Every day that the government was shut down, no permits were being processed.”
Tierce says he hopes the facility will “be a really positive influence for downtown.”
Craft breweries tend to go hand-in-hand with tourism, and it’s not uncommon to find pre-arranged group beer tasting tours. Tierce says he hopes to draw on these types of activities to build his audience. He says he’ll join the Georgia Craft Brewers Guild after the brewery opens. He has also kept tabs on other tasting facilities opening in nearby locations like Rome, Dalton and Blue Ridge and hopes to network with them and draw on their customer bases.
“Georgia is a pretty helpful brewery community,” he says.