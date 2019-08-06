If you’ve been patient since last December for the return of varsity football to Gordon County, the wait is almost over. This week marks the first week in 2019 of varsity football on the docket.
The Calhoun Yellow Jackets begin their season this Friday, Aug. 9, with a home scrimmage versus Northwest Whitfield High School at Phil Reeve Stadium at 7 p.m.
The scrimmage was originally scheduled to be played at Northwest Whitfield, but Calhoun High School Athletics announced the venue change on Monday via Twitter.
Gordon Central and Sonoraville will debut next Friday, Aug. 16, when the teams meet at Sonoraville High School in a preseason scrimmage at 7:30 p.m.