While the City of Calhoun’s Recycling Center has been improving over the past three years, recycling initiatives in city and county schools have also kicked off with the help of interested teachers, staff and students.
Across all age groups, teachers have been raising awareness among their students regarding the community’s diminishing landfill space, the threats of plastic to the natural world and how recycling is one way to make a positive change.
Donny Robertson is very active in the recycling scene at Calhoun Middle School where he teaches science courses, one of which being an elective called “Going Green.” Robertson said making small changes is the way to make a big difference, and he aims to convey that through his class which is focused on reducing, reusing and recycling.
“There’s never a wrong time to do the right thing,” Robertson said. “We’ve educated the students on the crisis the world is having with plastics, and kids are shocked.”
While Robertson and his co-teacher of “Going Green,” Nakia Rice, send students out to collect recycling and gather trash, they both want recycling awareness to reach the students’ households and the greater community.
During the fall, Robertson and Rice have their students collect trash in the football stands after home games and sort out the recycling.
“What kind of leader says ‘I’ll wait for someone else to pick it up’?” Robertson said. “If these kids are going to be strong kids and leaders, they need to know how to be good citizens. And it’s going to strengthen our community by teaching them to do the right thing and treat the planet well.”
Marcus Palazzolo first got interested in recycling when his family was living in Rome, where the city provided curbside recycling pickup services. Recycling became a part of his lifestyle, and when his family moved to Calhoun, he found he wanted to incorporate it into his occupation of teaching.
Palazzolo, who now teaches environmental science at Sonoraville High School, co-leads the Interact Club with his wife, Jackie, where students participate in service projects to beautify their campus and town.
“One thing I believe in is if you get students in the habit of recycling, they’ll continue,” Palazzolo said. “We’re finding very quickly our resources are limited, and something has to give. It’s making an impact to reduce resource consumption and to recycle our waste.”
Palazzolo facilitates campus clean-ups that bookend each academic year, river cleanups with students, and has previously taken his Interact members on tours of local Mohawk facilities to see how industries can be waste-free.
“Over time, we’ve seen the amount of collected trash from the river cleanups dramatically reduced,” Palazzolo said. “When I started doing it 18 years ago, we used to see mattresses and furniture at the river. There’s still a lot of litter, but it’s a smaller amount which is a good trend.”
At the Calhoun Elementary and Primary School Complex, Angie Gravitt, a gifted teacher, is known as the “Green Queen” of the campus. She sends recycling boxes to other classrooms, posts recycling reminders over the campus and leads planting days when students plant trees, rosebushes and tulips.
Gravitt promotes environmental education in any way she can, incorporating it into her gifted classes, the clubs she sponsors and even Bee TV, the complex’s morning news show.
“The kids get so excited, they get really into it,” Gravitt said, explaining how the complex collects paper, cardboard, plastic, aluminum cans, can tops and even dried out Crayola markers. “Teaching the importance of reducing, reusing, recycling and replanting helps students see what they can be doing differently.”
Gravitt, who also leads Rota Kids, a student service-based group, meets with her 33 Rota Kids once a week and sends them across campus to gather recycling, sort the materials and take it to larger containers outside.
She also sells biodegradable school supplies from the complex’s “Green Store,” and all the profits go toward beautification projects around the campus. On Earth Day, Gravitt always hosts a planting day, getting students of all ages outside and learning the significance not only of recycling but also of replanting.
All three recycling advocates — representing their respective schools and varying student age groups — recognized that Judy Peterson, Renee Mauldin and Mohawk Industries, among others, are incredibly helpful with their efforts. And while the three are known at their schools for their initiatives, Gravitt, Robertson and Palazzolo each said there are many more teachers and staff members in both school districts that are helping on the recycling front.
The schools’ unofficial recycling representatives acknowledged that while they have a long way to go — including finding recycling options for Styrofoam, glass, chip bags and food waste — they said every attempt to raise awareness in the community is slowly beginning to make a difference. According to them, education and awareness are the biggest factors in making a change.