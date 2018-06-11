U.S. Department of Transportation awards grant for SR 400 project
WASHINGTON – U.S. Senators Johnny Isakson, R-Ga., and David Perdue, R-Ga., today applauded the U.S. Department of Transportation for contributing to the State Route 400 (SR 400) Express Lanes Corridor Project, a public-private partnership project that will add 65 lane miles and is expected to reduce traffic delays by 18 percent.
“As thousands of Georgians see every day, the State Route 400 corridor has experienced tremendous growth, leading to increased congestion for folks trying to get to work and provide for their families,” said Isakson. “I was glad to help support this project, and I appreciate the attention and leadership shown by Secretary Chao and President Trump to prioritize Americans’ needs through investments in our infrastructure that will help hardworking families and our economy.”
“Under President Trump’s direction, our government is starting to prioritize economic development projects based on return on investment just like businesses do in the real world,” said Perdue. “This announcement is a perfect example. Hundreds of thousands of people travel through Atlanta every day, and this project will help reduce traffic delays while supporting additional growth in the metro region. Thank you to both President Trump and Secretary Chao for making Atlanta’s infrastructure needs a priority.”
“Georgia is fortunate to have infrastructure advocates like President Trump and Secretary Chao in Washington championing transportation progress for the nation, while Senators Isakson and Perdue are dedicated to keeping Georgians moving forward. As always we are grateful for their support,”said Georgia Department of Transportation Commissioner Russell McMurry. “The SR 400 Express Lanes project – one of Georgia’s 11 initial Major Mobility Investment Projects – will greatly benefit our state. We’re glad to see it coming to fruition.”
According to the Georgia Department of Transportation, SR 400 averages up to 230,000 cars a day and has two segments with crash rates above state averages. The State Route 400 Express Lanes Corridor Project will expand the road, reduce traffic delays and minimize back-ups caused by large freight trucks. The total project cost will be funded through state government, federal government, and private company investments. The U.S. Department of Transportation awarded its $184 million investment through the Infrastructure for Rebuilding America (INFRA) grant program.