My grandfather’s name on my mother’s side was John Peter Joseph Colligan. Is that Irish enough for you? March is the month for the Irish, well the Irish Catholics at least and my grandfather was Irish Catholic.
His mother, Mary Murphy was born in Ireland and came over to the United States in the 1800s. Very little is known or can be found about my grandfather’s birth father. He supposedly died of appendicitis, at least this is what my mother always told us. My daughter did some digging about him, but she couldn’t find anything at all. It’s all very interesting and intriguing to me.
No matter. I have always had an affinity to Ireland. My name means unmarried girl in Gaelic. My grandfather named me insisting that my name be spelled with one “L” because the Irish Gaelic is spelled Cailin. I like that.
March is the month I was born and St. Patrick’s Day happens in March. This is a favorite holiday of mine. I wear green and like to dance an Irish jig. I love Irish music although many tunes are very sad, almost haunting, but lovely. Auld Lang Syne is an Irish tune…you know, “Should old acquaintance be forgot…”
I love bagpipes. Here’s the thing that was most interesting to me. When I researched the origin of the bagpipe instrument, I thought it had its beginnings in Ireland or Scotland. This was not the case. The bagpipe actually got its start in Iran and was brought to Scotland by way of the Roman army, but all kinds of stories and theories exist. Some surmise its origins were from ancient Egypt.
Whatever the case, the bagpipe made it to the British Isles and its popularity grew so that it is now associated with Ireland and Scotland. It has a distinct sound and when it is played to accompany the hymn “Amazing Grace” it is breathtakingly beautiful.
I love the Irish dance production called Riverdance. Michael Flatly used to be the lead male dancer in this troupe and because of his phenomenal talent, he brought Irish dancing to something much more than a “jig.” In my younger days and even now, I can still do an Irish jig which is much like what is now called “buck dancing” in the United States. My Uncle Butler taught me how to do this dance when I was but a wee child. I love it to this day, but my feet don’t move as fast as they used to move. That’s okay. He was in his 80s when he taught me.
In 2012, my dream of visiting Ireland became a reality. Our son Heath and our daughter-in-law Kelly gave me a trip to Ireland as a Christmas present. I was stunned and blown away all at once. When I opened the present and saw the words “A trip to Ireland with us (Heath and Kelly). and Bill, my husband, who will not fly, flew with us. He was drugged. Yep, he was. His psychiatrist knows him well.
We landed in Dublin in a wind driven rain storm. I stepped off the plane and immediately felt like I was home. It was a powerful feeling like all the cells in my body came together and breathed a great sigh. I was so excited to be in the “Mother Land” that I could scarcely contain myself. I couldn’t wipe the smile from my face.
We spent 10 days there driving all over the southern part of the Emerald Isles. We saw such breathtaking places … forests with shamrocks covering the ground like a soft green carpet, the Cliffs of Moher where the wind was blowing so hard that it almost blew me off my feet. Bill and Heath had to hold me. We visited the ancient tomb of Newgrange that is believed to be older than the pyramids. It almost brought me to tears. My ancestors supposedly date back to this time. We saw dolmans, which are archaic rock structures where entire families are entombed.
We saw standing stones which are also ancient burial structures. If any of you watch “Outlander” you will know about standing stones. They are part of the British Isle landscape. and yes, I kissed the Blarney Stone at Blarney Castle. A person must lie on his or her back and kiss it sort of upside down. Interesting.
When we flew out of Ireland, I missed it almost immediately. It is an ancient place of ancient history and beauty. My ancestors are from this land of high kings, Druids, castles, and legends. I want to go back. It calls to me, this beautiful land full of mystery and grace.