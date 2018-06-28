The investigation continues into an early morning motorcycle accident that claimed the life of a Calhoun man.
According to the Calhoun Police Department, around 1:30 a.m. on Thursday, June 28, officers responded to a single-vehicle motorcycle accident on Harris Beamer Road in Calhoun. According to a statement from the CPD, Michael Bynum Ware, of 204 Village Way SW in Calhoun, was traveling west on Harris Beamer Road on his motorcycle and for unknown reasons, lost control and was ejected from the bike.
Ware was transported to Gordon Hospital by EMS where he was pronounced dead. The investigation continues this hour.