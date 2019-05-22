After months of preparation, planning, fundraising, recruiting, training, choreographing, rehearsing and dancing, Mohawk Presents Calhoun’s Dancing with the Stars will hit the stage for two back-to-back shows on May 30 and May 31 at the Calhoun Performing Arts Center.
Twenty talented high-school students will vie for trophies, bragging rights, and college scholarships in a United Way high-energy competition guaranteed to tear down the curtains and crash fundraising records in Calhoun-Gordon County. Make no mistake, the student dancers are impressive, but it’s not a contest without judges.
United Way of Gordon County is the presenting agency, but the dance competition will be judged by three impartial professionals: Charlie Baker, Tammy Harrelson and Robert S. Robinson. The judges were selected by a planning committee that includes Andy Baxter with Andy Baxter Photography, Kristy Brown with Greater Community Bank, Jennie Coker with Calhoun City Schools, Joni Harbin with the Gordon County Chamber of Commerce and the Calhoun-Gordon Council for a Literate Community, Amy Parker with Gordon County Schools and retired educator Michelle Frix Ward.
Charlie Baker
From Albany, Baker is a Morehouse alumnus who majored in cinema television and emerging media studies and minored in theater performance. He has been dancing since he was 10 years old at Uptown Dance Studio. He has been trained in hip-hop, jazz, African, ballroom, modern and contemporary dance.
Since his collegiate career, Charlie has been coach of his freshman house stroll team. He also has directed and choreographed numerous pageants in the Atlanta University Center. He also is a member of the Rho Chapter of Delta Phi Delta Dance Fraternity Inc. and Chapter 10 of House Arrest II Championship Dance Team. In the past year, Baker was one of the co-dance directors of one of the most popular shows in the AUC called “Art After Dark” and he is a dancer for the YouTube series “Guy Code ATL” directed by Antonio Mincy.
Tammy Harrelson
Tammy Harrelson is a dance professional from Chattanooga. She is a certified ballroom instructor and a certified wheelchair ballroom instructor. She has been dancing for 26 years. She appeared regularly on a popular country-western dance show called “Club Dance” earlier in her dancing career. Harrelson danced in the country-western field until 2005, when she transitioned from western to ballroom. Co-owner of The Ballroom at Hixon, she participated in North Georgia’s Dancing Competition in February 2019, partnering with Matt Farmer.
Harrelson also is a certified third-degree black belt instructor.
Robert S. Robinson
Robinson, is an educator and administrator of 36 years in English, ESOL and music. In addition, Robinson has served for 23 years as a corporate trainer in diversity and inclusion for Fortune 500 companies, including IBM, AT&T, Kellogg, Merck and many more. He also serves as an educational consultant for the Georgia Department of Education in diversity and has consulted with school systems across Georgia. Currently, he is an adjunct supervisor of English education at Kennesaw State University where he supports student teachers.
Robinson is a well-known choreographer and color guard judge. He is a member of the Gulf Coast Judges Association, and previously judged as a member of The Southern Judges Association and the New South Federation of Judges. He also judges marching band competitions independently. He performed as a member of the Jacksonville State University Marching Southerners as both a trombone player and as a rifle line member. He also directed the JSU Winter Guard Regency; the group won the High General Effect Trophy and earned the silver medal in SCGC Championships as a first-year group.
Robinson has taught color guard for 43 years and leads his teams to success, both on the field and off. His former guards at both Lassiter High School and Walton High School won Gold Medals and Sweepstakes Champions in the Southeastern Color Guard Circuit. His team at Walton HS was a 2-time Winter Guard International SA finalist. He also has had success in leading many of his teams to earn many gold, silver and bronze medals during those 43 years.
The students
The show will feature ten couples, all students enrolled at high schools located in Gordon County. The couples dancing are Ibby (Elizabeth) Peyton and Drew Rutledge; Megan Wright and Logan Parker; Lydia Jaime and Aaron Hayes; Jahlaynia Winters and Riley Anderson; Haylea Graham and Aavyn Lee; Madison Reyes and Jordan Jacques; Kathrynn Stockman and Nate Stockman; Trinity Reyes and Jackson Murray; Brooke Childs and Trevor Burdick; and Meagan Crowe and Ayush Gupta. Each member of the winning team will receive a $1,000 scholarship. Each member of the first runner-up team will receive $750; second runner-up members will receive $600 and all other dancers who complete the show will receive a $500 scholarship.
Additional information about the event is available on the United Way website, gordoncountyunitedway.org. The mission of United Way of Gordon County is to accurately assess the needs of Gordon County and to mobilize available resources to meet those needs.