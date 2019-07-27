Former Calhoun City Schools student Caleb Hayes had no way of knowing that his passion for music would lead him to finding both international victory and lifelong friendships when his mother first introduced him to singing, but that is exactly what happened.
In June, Hayes and three other members of the Wildfire Quartet (Stephen Goldman, Harrison Cooke and Kevin Mendez) beat out 19 other singing quartets from around the world to take home first place in the Next Generation Barbershop Varsity Quartet Contest. The experience, according to Hayes, was “surreal.”
“Winning the competition has been a dream of mine since I was in the seventh grade, so to sit in the audience and hear our score and names called out, I was in disbelief,” Hayes said. “I was absolutely in awe of what was going on. It was incredible.”
Hayes’ mention of seventh grade is no accident. That year marked the moment he knew music would forever be part of his life.
“That is when I was introduced to theater and chorus, which is really when music became a true passion for me. I wasn’t thinking of it as just something to do anymore,” Hayes said. “It was something I was good at and it started becoming more and more important in my life. The more I performed and sang, the more I loved it.”
He credits local teachers Casey Parker, Julia Leggett and Dana Plunkett with fostering his growth during that time and for “showing me what I could really do with music if I put my heart in it.”
“They exposed me to new styles of music and encouraged me to try new things. They gave me some of my first big opportunities to perform and that’s something I’ll always be thankful for,” Hayes said. “There are a lot of people who have shown me a lot but, without them and without God blessing me with the ability to do this stuff, I wouldn’t be anywhere close to where I am now.”
As a student at Calhoun Middle School, he participated in musical theater and the school choir.
He also began attending the Barbershop Harmony Society’s annual Dixie District summer camp, where he trained with other young musicians from Alabama, eastern Arkansas, Georgia, Mississippi and Tennessee.
Hayes continued his camp training even after graduating to Calhoun High School, where he performed with Georgia’s All State Choir and helped secure two different literary victories for the school’s quartet group — which is why the Dixie Day Camp was one of his first stops after Wildfire won big this summer.
Hayes, Goldman, Cooke and Mendez attended the camp together as instructors for young performers in the very same district that he initially trained with. Going back to the place where he first learned about the doors that music could open for him and giving back to the people who taught him so much was “really and truly amazing.”
“I can remember myself sitting in the same position those kids were in, and I can remember wanting to do exactly what the instructors were doing. I wanted to travel the world teaching people about music and winning awards,” Hayes said. “So, it was definitely the cherry on top of the sundae of our win to finally do that and give back to something that gave me so much. Honestly, that was just as much of an achievement as winning in the first place. But, of course, that doesn’t mean we want to stop doing competitions.”
If anything, Hayes said that taking home such a big victory has fueled Wildfire’s desire to continue going head-to-head with other quartets and singing groups. They want to see how far they can go.
“Our goal is to make the top 20 next year, so we would be in the top 20 in the world. Eventually we’d like to make the finals round again and get a medal in the open contest, which means placing somewhere between first and fifth,” Hayes said. “We’d like to win the whole thing again, but we’re taking things step-by-step. There’s always another really good group to push us to do better and better.”
The 2020 international convention will be held June 28-July 5 in Los Angeles.