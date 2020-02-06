The Family Connection of Gordon County Interagency Council discussed dating violence and how to discuss the topic with teenagers at its monthly meeting on Tuesday. Beth Peters, the outreach and development coordinator for the Gordon County Domestic Violence Outreach Office, spoke about the subject.
"It's never too early to start teaching your child about respect, both how to be respected and how to respect others," Peters said. "These are things we need to talk to our children about, but it's hard. Many parents don't know what to say or how to talk to them about it."
She went on to describe a situation in which she tried speaking with her own daughter about a relationship she felt wasn't the best for her. Peters said she noticed all sorts of warning signs before sitting down to talk with her child — she stopped wearing makeup, even though she loved wearing it before, she changed her clothing, she stopped singing in the school chorus.
"All of these things were happening, and I thought, 'Oh my gosh, I know what's going on here,'" Peters said, then acknowledged that even though she is knowledgeable about dating violence and abuse, she still isn't sure she handled the situation in the best way possible. "I sat down and whatever I said to her that day, I can't remember what it was, it cost us four years. Because of, I feel, that conversation, that day, about that boy."
What she learned from that, she said, is that sometimes parents are not the best person to talk to their children about this topic. Sometimes a trusted family member or other adult might suit better.
"One of the biggest mistakes I see people make, and it's a mistake I made, is not knowing when to hand it off. Sometimes parents are too close to talk to their kids about that," Peters said. "Sometimes we have to realize we can and sometimes should pass these conversations off to a trusted family member or friend, someone they can feel safe and comfortable talking with."
However a parent chooses to have the conversation with their child, Peters said it is an important one to have. About 1.5 million out of all high school students nationwide experience some kind of dating violence from someone at school, she said, and one quarter of all high school girls have been a victim of physical or sexual abuse. These abuses make them six times more likely to become pregnant and twice as likely to get a sexually transmitted disease.
Of those, only one third will tell a trusting adult about what happened to them.
"So, it's up to us to be there and to be prepared for these discussions when they come up," Peters said. "These conversations about dating, violence and abuse are very important."