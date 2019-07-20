The following individuals were indicted on the respective charges this week in Gordon County Superior Court. An indictment is a formal charge or accusation of a crime and all individuals listed below remain innocent until proven guilty in court.
Kim Rachel Barger, also known as Rachel Kim Barger Jarrett, was indicted on charges of exploitation and intimidation of a disabled adult, elder person or resident, identity fraud and theft by taking.
Victor H. Moreno-Auarez was indicted on charges of fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer, violation of the Georgia Controlled Substances Act, possession of marijuana less than one ounce, driving under the influence, speeding, improper driving on a divided highway, improper passing on the right and failure to carry license.
Thomas Bartkowski Harris was indicted on charges of criminal attempt to commit murder, aggravated assault (two counts), terroristic threats, battery, family violence (two counts) and simple battery — family violence.
Jason Boyd Leffew and Timothy Gayton Ross were indicted on charges of burglary in the second degree, theft by taking and possession of tools for the commission of a crime.
Gauge Labron Cross was indicted on charges of homicide by vehicle in the first degree, reckless driving, failure to maintain lane and too fast for conditions.
Brenda Fay Painter was indicted on charges of cruelty to children in the second degree (three counts).
Phillip Lee Puckett was indicted in three separate cases on charges of violation of the Georgia Controlled Substances Act, possession of methamphetamine, driving under the influence (two counts), fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer, failure to maintain lane, open container and possession of drug-related objects.