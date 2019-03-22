Listed below are indictments handed down by a grand jury over the last month.
March 18
Noah Andrew Brooks — battery; criminal trespass
Edward Brent Alred — simple battery, family violence (three counts)
Kathryn Anasacia Dejaun — theft by shoplifting
Amber Hatcher Riley — theft by shoplifting; giving false information to a law enforcement officer
Jason Allen Rogers — simple battery (two counts)
Rashaad Antoine Woodberry — driving while license suspended; possession of less than an ounce of marijuana
Anthony Lee Edwards — obstruction of an officer (two counts); criminal trespass; possession of cocaine; interference with government property
Jeffery William Barton — aggravated sexual battery; sexual battery against a child under 16; attempted aggravated child molestation; cruelty to children in first degree (two counts)
Katelyn Hope Buchanan — terroristic threats; batter; criminal trespass; reckless conduct
Tempest Mechelle Mann — terroristic threats; public drunkenness
Zarchary Caris Barton — possession of cocaine; possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony
Desirae Nicole Biddix — aggravated sexual battery (two counts)
Aliss Renee Duinkerken — hindering apprehension of punishment of a criminal
Amber Nichole Redwine — identity fraud; exploitation and intimidation of a disabled adult, elder person or resident; financial transaction card theft; financial transaction card fraud (five counts)
Sheri Gabrielle Rider — failure to register as a sex offender (three counts)
Coy Dylan Young — kidnapping with bodily injury; battery family violence; simple battery, family violence; aggravated assault family violence (three counts); cruelty to children in the third degree (two counts); hindering emergency telephone call
Nathan Chase Brooks — possession of methamphetamine; possession of drug-related objects; possession of firearm during the commission of a felony; possession of firearm by convicted felon
March 3
Ian Wayne Voltz — possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute; possession of less than an ounce of marijuana; possession of firearm during commission of felony
Trevion Williams — terroristic threats
Jeffrey Lane Bailey — burglary in the second degree
Dakayla Jade Birchfield — possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug-related objects
Charity Maye Buchanan — criminal attempt to furnish contraband to an inmate; possession of methamphetamine
Eric Martin Bunch — obstruction of an officer (three counts); possession of less than an ounce of marijuana
Leonardo Pablo Mendoza — obstruction of an officer
Matthew Lenn Richards and Joshua Grant Smith — criminal damage to property in first degree; discharge of gun near highway or street (three counts); reckless conduct; criminal trespass; theft by taking; arson in third degree; criminal damage to property second degree (two counts)
Ronnie Lee Rampley — theft by receiving stolen property; reckless conduct; hunting without valid license; possession of firearm by convicted felon
Kelly Lynn Rexroad — making a false statement; false report of crime
Vicky Solorzano — possession of more than an ounce of marijuana; possession of marijuana with intent to distribute; possession of firearm during commission of felony; possession of drug-related objects; window tint violation; underage possession of alcohol
Adam Eugene Cross — smash and grab burglary; burglary in second degree; possession of tools for commission of crime; possession of firearm during commission of a felony; unlawful conduct during 911 call; possession of firearm by convicted felon
Brian Paul Detherage — smash and grab burglary; burglary in second degree; possession of tools for commission of crime; possession of firearm during commission of felony; possession of firearm by convicted felon
Pedro David Trejo — smash and grab burglary; burglary in second degree; possession of tools for commission of crime; possession of firearm during commission of felony
Jimmy Fitzgerald Collum — aggravated child molestation (five counts); child molestation (six counts); enticing a child for indecent purposes
Tiffany Dawn Patterson — trafficking and sale of methamphetamine