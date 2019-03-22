Listed below are indictments handed down by a grand jury over the last month.

March 18

Noah Andrew Brooks — battery; criminal trespass

Edward Brent Alred — simple battery, family violence (three counts)

Kathryn Anasacia Dejaun — theft by shoplifting

Amber Hatcher Riley — theft by shoplifting; giving false information to a law enforcement officer

Jason Allen Rogers — simple battery (two counts)

Rashaad Antoine Woodberry — driving while license suspended; possession of less than an ounce of marijuana

Anthony Lee Edwards — obstruction of an officer (two counts); criminal trespass; possession of cocaine; interference with government property

Jeffery William Barton — aggravated sexual battery; sexual battery against a child under 16; attempted aggravated child molestation; cruelty to children in first degree (two counts)

Katelyn Hope Buchanan — terroristic threats; batter; criminal trespass; reckless conduct

Tempest Mechelle Mann — terroristic threats; public drunkenness

Zarchary Caris Barton — possession of cocaine; possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony

Desirae Nicole Biddix — aggravated sexual battery (two counts)

Aliss Renee Duinkerken — hindering apprehension of punishment of a criminal

Amber Nichole Redwine — identity fraud; exploitation and intimidation of a disabled adult, elder person or resident; financial transaction card theft; financial transaction card fraud (five counts)

Sheri Gabrielle Rider — failure to register as a sex offender (three counts)

Coy Dylan Young — kidnapping with bodily injury; battery family violence; simple battery, family violence; aggravated assault family violence (three counts); cruelty to children in the third degree (two counts); hindering emergency telephone call

Nathan Chase Brooks — possession of methamphetamine; possession of drug-related objects; possession of firearm during the commission of a felony; possession of firearm by convicted felon

March 3

Ian Wayne Voltz — possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute; possession of less than an ounce of marijuana; possession of firearm during commission of felony

Trevion Williams — terroristic threats

Jeffrey Lane Bailey — burglary in the second degree

Dakayla Jade Birchfield — possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug-related objects

Charity Maye Buchanan — criminal attempt to furnish contraband to an inmate; possession of methamphetamine

Eric Martin Bunch — obstruction of an officer (three counts); possession of less than an ounce of marijuana

Leonardo Pablo Mendoza — obstruction of an officer

Matthew Lenn Richards and Joshua Grant Smith — criminal damage to property in first degree; discharge of gun near highway or street (three counts); reckless conduct; criminal trespass; theft by taking; arson in third degree; criminal damage to property second degree (two counts)

Ronnie Lee Rampley — theft by receiving stolen property; reckless conduct; hunting without valid license; possession of firearm by convicted felon

Kelly Lynn Rexroad — making a false statement; false report of crime

Vicky Solorzano — possession of more than an ounce of marijuana; possession of marijuana with intent to distribute; possession of firearm during commission of felony; possession of drug-related objects; window tint violation; underage possession of alcohol

Adam Eugene Cross — smash and grab burglary; burglary in second degree; possession of tools for commission of crime; possession of firearm during commission of a felony; unlawful conduct during 911 call; possession of firearm by convicted felon

Brian Paul Detherage — smash and grab burglary; burglary in second degree; possession of tools for commission of crime; possession of firearm during commission of felony; possession of firearm by convicted felon

Pedro David Trejo — smash and grab burglary; burglary in second degree; possession of tools for commission of crime; possession of firearm during commission of felony

Jimmy Fitzgerald Collum — aggravated child molestation (five counts); child molestation (six counts); enticing a child for indecent purposes

Tiffany Dawn Patterson — trafficking and sale of methamphetamine