Following the Tuesday shooting of a Calhoun police officer at the BP gas station downtown, which resulted in police returning fire and killing the female shooter, members of the department have been dealing with the difficult situation on their own terms.
Calhoun Police Chief Tony Pyle said each officer is handling the situation differently, and that it’s never easy to hear a colleague was involved in such a serious incident.
“It’s upsetting to hear someone most of us consider a friend was shot, and then the other officer was placed in a position where he had to take someone’s life,” the chief said. “So yeah, that’s just something every officer has to deal with in their own ways.”
Officer Joe Yother — a 25-year veteran of law enforcement, 15 of which with Calhoun police — was released from Hamilton Medical Center later in the day Tuesday after sustaining a non-life threatening injury from the shooting at 312 N. Wall St. around 3 p.m.
Yother and fellow officer Jeremy Thompson, who was the initial officer on scene at the BP gas station, have both been put on paid administrative leave pending the results of a GBI investigation. Both have been offered psychiatric counseling prior to or following their return to the department if needed, Pyle said.
According to the GBI:
Thompson was at the gas station when he helped a woman finish paying for cigarettes by giving her the change she needed. When he walked out of the store, he smelled marijuana. He came into contact with Tameka LaShay Simpson, 27, of Columbus, who was the passenger in the car driven by the woman Thompson helped.
Thompson called the vehicle in as suspicious, and Yother came on scene as backup. Thompson then asked Simpson for identification, at which point she pulled out a firearm from inside the vehicle and began firing shots, one of which struck Yother in the arm. His cellphone in his chest pocket was hit by the projectile.
Thompson and Yother returned fire on Simpson, striking and killing her. An autopsy will be performed on Simpson's body at the GBI Crime Lab in Decatur.
The woman with Simpson was taken into custody by Calhoun police on unrelated charges.
GBI Public Affairs Director Nelly Miles said during a press conference at the scene Tuesday night that this was the 88th officer-involved shooting of the year. She added that once the investigation is complete, the findings will be turned over to the Cherokee Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office for review.
Within the last decade, Pyle recalled three officer-involved shootings.
“I wouldn’t say (officer-involved shootings) are common but I would say they’re becoming something we’re seeing more around here,” Pyle said. “I wish I knew the reason, if I did we could prevent it from happening.
Pyle said Yother is a veteran officer, and someone he considers a friend. The chief commented on how Yother is a good officer and how he is extremely dedicated to the citizens he serves in Calhoun.