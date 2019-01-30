Camera equipment valued at more than $12,000 was taken from a vehicle parked downtown on South Wall Street last week.
According to Calhoun Police Department reports:
The complainant reported the theft to police late Friday morning. The theft is believed to have taken place between 11 a.m. Thursday and 8 a.m. Friday. The equipment was taken from a parked vehicle in the 100 block of South Wall Street. There was no sign of forced entry into the vehicle.
The equipment taken was valued at $12,194, and included a Cannon camera body 5D Mark IV, valued at $3,299; a Cannon 85 mm 1.2 camera lens, valued at $1,999; and a Cannon 70-200 mm camera lens, valued at $1,449. Three other camera lenses were taken, in addition to a camera bag and two sweatshirts.