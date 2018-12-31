Happy New Year, y’all. Yesterday, 2019 came about at exactly midnight on Dec. 31, 2018. I know. I know. But let’s face it, no matter what, according to the Gregorian calendar, 2019 was born when the clock struck twelve … at least here in the eastern United States, and the big ball at Times Square in New York City slowly descended. It’s a new beginning. All the dumb stuff you did back in 2018 does not need to be repeated. You have a chance for greatness in 2019. This could be your year!
I started reading a gentleman’s writing a little over two years ago. His name is Sean Dietrich and my cousin in Florida told me I would love what he writes. She was correct on that. He is known as Sean of the South, and he writes like he’s sitting across from you carrying on a conversation. He writes about good, common, everyday people who do wonderful things to make life better for others.
This morning, he wrote some advice to someone who was scared about losing his grandmother. Sean mentioned that he had bought this odd lamp while he was in New Orleans. It was shaped like a genie lamp, the kind you rub and like magic, a genie appears to grant your every wish … like Robin Williams did when he lent his voice and persona to Disney’s “Aladdin.” That’s one of my favorite Disney movies and it gave me an idea about what to write for my first column of the new year.
I wanted to be a bit realistic in some of my wishes, but in others, I just went all whole unrealistic hog! So here goes. Some of these you might find amusing. Some of these will make some of you mad. Some of them might make you groan. No matter.
If I had a magic genie, I’d wish for the ability to be a really good ballet dancer. I always wanted to be a ballet dancer, but our travels from base to base made it difficult for lessons.
If I had a magic genie. I’d wish that I could paint beautiful pictures like my sister. She is a marvelous painter who doesn’t paint anymore. She photographs beautiful pictures of birds. On second thought, if I had a magic genie, I’d wish that my sister would paint again.
If I had a magic genie, I’d wish I could see all my grandchildren every single day even if it’s just for five minutes. Grandchildren are extensions of the soul, you know.
If I had a magic genie, I’d wish I could sing better. I’m not a terrible singer. I just yelled at too many kids and smoked too many cigarettes to have the voice I once had. Thank the gods, those nasty cigarettes haven’t been a part of my life for many, many years. My kids are grown, and I’d never yell at a grandchild.
If I had a magic genie, I’d wish for our current leader and the rest of our government personnel to get their act together. I’d wish the president would be more presidential and the rest of the people who are acting like doofuses to stop and think.
If I had a magic genie, I’d wish that no other child would die in some holding place because our leader doesn’t care enough to stop all these unfeeling and ruthless actions against humanity.
If I had a magic genie, I’d wish I could spend half the year in Ireland (with visits to Scotland and Wales … and other places) with all my family or at least be able to see them every two weeks or so.
If I had a magic genie, I’d wish for the role of Mrs. Bug in “Outlander.” Yes, that’s absolutely silly, but this is a wish and remember, wishes don’t have to be realistic.
If I had a magic genie, I’d wish for my book to be finished and sold to a publisher who is willing to work toward getting it out there to those who may want to read it. Of course, I may have to use a pseudo name because well …
If I had a magic genie, I’d wish all the good newspapers to fly out of the racks into readers’ hands because they want to settle in a corner of the couch and actually hold a newspaper as they read it.
If I had a magic genie, I’d wish all my children to live long, happy lives. I’d wish for them much success in whatever they want to do. My children are wonderful human beings, you understand … all four of them. Oh, as are their spouses.
If I had a magic genie, I’d wish for my husband to be pain free, happy, and at peace with himself and the world. He’s a good man.
If I had a magic genie, I’d wish my precious mother happiness and peace of mind.
If I had a magic genie, I’d wish all the people in the world that I care about to find happiness, laughter and joy in the life they are living.
And finally, to all of you reading this, if I had a magic genie, I’d wish for you a joyous new year with all kinds of positive happenings in your lives.
An Irish New Year’s toast:
“May you get all your wishes, but one
So that you always have something to strive for!”
Coleen Brooks is a longtime resident of Gordon County who previously wrote for the Calhoun Times as a columnist. She retired as the director and lead instructor for the Georgia Northwestern Technical College Adult Education Department in 2013. She can be reached at iryshsmyle@aol.com.