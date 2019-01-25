Jerry Shearin, the Northwest Georgia district's representative on the State Transportation Board, provided an update on projects around the region — including the projected completion date of a major project on Interstate 75 in Gordon and Whitfield counties.
The $37.6 million repaving and restriping project covering nearly 20 miles on I-75 between Redbud Road in Calhoun and North Tibbs Road in Dalton is expected to wrap up by the end of June. Work on the project started in July 2018. C.W. Matthews Inc. has the contract.
Next up is a $1 million resurfacing project on Ga. 53 in Gordon County, slated to get underway as weather allows.
Shearin said in a newsletter this week that Northwest Georgia Paving Inc. will remove the top portion of asphalt to eliminate cracks, ruts and imperfections before adding a new layer. Rumble strips and a high-friction surface treatment also are part of the work.
The 1.5-mile projects starts in Gordon and extends into Pickens County and is expected to be done by the end of the summer.
For all of Northwest Georgia, Shearin said GDOT put $1.48 billion into transportation initiatives for the region last year — to include landscaping, drainage, fencing and soundwalls, sidewalks and roadway preservation.
"These projects will enable our corner of the state to thrive economically while enhancing your safety as a driver and a pedestrian," he said.
Included in the transportation initiatives are improvements to Ga. 100 between Cave Spring and Cedartown.
"Construction on this $2.5 million project is approximately 86 percent complete and expected to be done by the end of January," Shearin said in a newsletter this week.
Crews are resurfacing just over 10 miles of the road, between U.S. 411 and U.S. 278. The project includes rehabilitating the shoulders where they've eroded. E.R. Snell Contractor Inc. won the bid in April 2018.
Shearin said the road netted a pavement condition rating of 76 and, normally, roads aren't recommended for work until the score is 70 or below.
"In this case, the District Maintenance Office saw an opportunity to address a need before it became a problem," he said.
In neighboring Chattooga County, Tidwell Construction Co. just got the go-ahead to start on a new $4.3 million bridge on Taliaferro Springs Road over the Chattooga River. Shearin said the road sees little traffic but the existing bridge has a weight limit of just 14 tons, below Georgia Department of Transportation standards.
The new bridge will be 28 feet wide, with two 11-foot travel lanes and three-foot shoulders on both sides. The contract calls for the work to be done by the end of the year.