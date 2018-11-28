Work on the Interstate 75 exit ramp at U.S. 41 in Gordon County is expected to start this week, after the Georgia Department of Transportation recently approved $184,138 in Quick Response Program funding to make improvements.
The work will done by Bartow Paving Company out of Cartersville. It was expected to begin Tuesday and finish in three weeks, according to GDOT. Included in the work is the addition of a left turn lane to the I-75 South exit ramp “to enhance safety and improve the flow of traffic at this location.”
“Upon completion, this Quick Response project will help improve the flow of traffic in the area, make it safer and help the public get where they need to go in Gordon County,” said Grant Waldrop, district engineer at the DOT office in Cartersville, in a news release.
There may be lane closures connected to this work, along with work during the night, shoulder closures and pacing of traffic.
“Motorists should be aware of the advanced warning signs and watch out for contractor personnel and vehicles in this work zone,” a news release stated.
The Quick Response Program supports low-cost operational projects on the state route system such as restriping, intersection improvements, turn lane additions and extensions. These project can be implemented in a short period of time and typically cost less than $200,000.