The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Mobile District at Allatoona Lake has announced that applications for hunting permits may be submitted starting May 1. No applications will be accepted prior to this date.
A $20 special permit activity fee is required for each requested permit. Permits may be obtained by sending a request by mail to include hunter name, address, telephone number, pertinent state hunting license number, email address, self-addressed stamped envelope and check or money order. If multiple hunting permits are to be purchased by single request, all the above information will have to be provided for each hunter. Incomplete applications will be returned.
Checks should be made out to: F&A Officer Mobile District, COE. Do not send cash.
Send requests to:
Allatoona Lake Project Management Office
1138 State Route 20 Spur, SE.
Cartersville, GA 30121
The first 400 permits will be issued on a first-come, first-served basis to hunters who use the current 2,777 acres of public land available for this activity. Permits will be mailed prior to the 2019-2020 hunting season. These permits do not apply to the Allatoona Wildlife Management Area, operated by the Georgia Department of Natural Resources. All hunters are required to have a permit in order to hunt USACE hunting areas.
Allatoona Lake Project Hunting Permits include: permit number, name, pertinent state hunting license number, regulations and a dashboard pass that must be displayed in the vehicle while hunting. Hunting area maps and a copy of current hunting regulations may be viewed at the Allatoona Lake hunting webpage: go.usa.gov/xmDKC.
For additional information, contact the Allatoona Lake Project Management Office at 678-721-6700.