Only a small number of those participating in hunting are ever involved in a hunting incident, but as deer firearms season opens this weekend, the Georgia Department of Natural Resources is calling for hunters to review the “Four Primary Rules of Firearms Safety”.
“Of the more than 600,000 hunters afield last year, Georgia reported only 35 hunting incidents, none of which were fatal,” according to a state DNR news release.
A four-point checklist for hunters, derived from hunter education courses, serve a quick reminder before the season begins.
A – Always treat every firearm as if it were loaded.
C – Control the muzzle of the firearm at all times.
T – Be certain of the Target and what is in front of it and beyond it.
T – Keep your finger outside of the Trigger guard until you are ready to shoot.
For more information on firearms safety, visit georgiawildlife.com/hunting/huntersafetytips or contact the Wildlife Resources Division Hunter Education office at 706-557-3355.
Other hunter safety tips to remember are:
Be sure to tell someone where you are going, what time to expect your return and what to do if you are not back at expected time.
Make sure your cell phone is fully charged.
Dress for the appropriate weather/season. For example, wear layers during cooler times of the year, have rain gear available, bring hats or face coverings, etc.
Have the following types of items available: matches or a lighter in a waterproof pouch, a flashlight, toilet paper in a plastic bag, a compass (and know how to use it), water, and sunscreen.
If unfamiliar with the area you are hunting, be sure to research it, such as checking out maps, before heading out to understand appropriate landmarks in the event you get lost.
Know what safety gear you should be wearing. For example, those hunting on private land are required to wear 500 square inches of hunter orange above the waist when hunting deer (primitive weapons or firearms season), bear (primitive weapons or firearms season) or feral hogs (during firearms deer season).
Additional information on hunting regulations can be found at georgiawildlife.com/hunting/regulations.