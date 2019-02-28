I have stated many times that I would like to be a bird watcher as part of retirement. I think it would be fun to get in the outdoors and photograph as many different bird species as possible.
That may not sound super fun for most folks, but it actually can be health-related too. One British article I found stated a study conducted by the University of Exeter, the British Trust for Ornithology and the University of Queensland found that people living in environments with “more birds, shrubs and trees” are significantly less exposed to feelings of “depression, anxiety and stress”.
Today, I will be sharing information from a revised UGA publication by Bob Westerfield on how to attract birds to your landscape.
The concept of attracting more birds to the landscape is not complicated. You think in terms of a great habitat for birds. The habitat needs to provide three important things. Birds need food, shelter/nesting areas and water. You can probably relate those points to other wildlife too.
In terms of birds, ornamental trees and shrubs can give the needed shelter and nesting areas. Keep in mind that many ornamentals can offer more than one needed requirement. Our example provided is that multi-stem plants that can form a dense canopy can take care of both the nesting places for birds and also the needed cover.
Another goal for the landscape is to have your trees and shrubs provide as much year round food resources as possible. This would not be any different that a cattle producer planning for the pastures to provide year round forage to cut down on days they have to supplement feed. For birds, the use of native trees and shrubs can help make sure the correct fruits and berries are there for the birds.
There may be times you have to provide commercial bird seed mixes when the landscape is not providing food options. Remember, you are trying to keep birds in your landscape area. The majority of birds seem to prefer sunflower seeds, proso millet seeds and peanut kernels. You may find that some bird species like many seed types while other birds only like a couple.
If you want to attract birds to the backyard, the goal should be to keep a bird population long term. It will be important that birds are provided protection from inclement weather conditions. This can include sun, heat, wind and also rain. Cover and shelter is also important for protection from predators.
Note that earlier we mentioned multi-stemmed plants. These plants can provide a dense canopy which can also provide nesting spots. You will need a mix of evergreen and deciduous items in the landscape. It is suggested that at least 25 percent of the trees and shrubs should be evergreen in the landscape. Our information adds that evergreen plants should include broadleaf evergreens such as holly and conifers.
Remember that water was one of the needs in attracting birds to the backyard. This needs to be a fresh water source. Note, that the water source should be no more than 2 to 3 inches deep with water. You need to keep the water fresh, so replace on a regular basis. Having a source with a shallow fountain is great.
You want to help your birds out as far as predators with the water source. You need the water source either elevated or in an open area. This will help birds be on the lookout for predators that would want to do them harm. Don’t forget that your pet cat can be predator of your bird population.
When the weather is cold in winter still keep in mind that birds will need fresh water. I will add that we have a list of recommended trees and shrubs that can help you landscape bird population. The list will break the suggested Southeastern trees and shrubs individually by size and if they are either deciduous or evergreen. The list will cover if the item will provide cover, food or both. The recommended list will also cover the fruiting season for that tree or shrub too.
Finally, Westerfield suggests to conduct an inventory of your trees and shrubs and develop a table of what your landscape provides. You need to determine your mix of evergreen and deciduous trees/shrubs and look at fruiting season for those landscape items. This will help determine times you may have food gaps on the property. You need to make sure you have proper cover and nesting availability.