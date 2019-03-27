Perhaps “The Devil” actually didn’t go “Down To Georgia,” but 24-year-old Lowe Stokes, of Ellijay, when he won the 1924 Atlanta Fiddler’s Convention, did go on to some fame, on that concept.
After his winning rendition of “Hell Broke Loose In Georgia,” the Literary Digest magazine related an account of the young man beating out all comers, including established favorite Fiddlin’ John Carson, who had entered these events since 1913, and won several. This account prompted famous American poet Stephen Vincent Benét to write and publish the poem, “The Mountain Whippoorwill,” or “How Hill Billy Jim Won The Great Fiddler’s Prize From Old Dan Wheeling,” which many feel later moved Charlie Daniels (via a Vassar Clements tune) to compose “The Devil Went Down To Georgia,” a song with a similar theme and many references to old time traditions.
This bridge from the past illustrates the great debt our modern country music owes to our local recording artists of the 1920s whose skill, determination and creativity brought those home-grown porch and barn dance tunes from their farms to the almost infinite digital array of wondrous choice we enjoy today. These local pioneers developed ways and means of making records and building music careers that persist to this day, such as successful promotion and merchandising techniques and the concept of hiring skilled studio musicians for recording staff.
North Georgia was ground zero for the earthshaking cultural evolution of both this recorded “portable” music as well as that which would enter one’s living room through the air: broadcasting. Fiddlin’ John Carson entered the WSB (Atlanta) studios on their eighth day of broadcasting, requesting time before the microphone, which was quickly granted. The switchboard lit up, and the first Southern country music broadcast of 1922 was history, with Carson destined to be a regular and popular radio entertainer throughout the South for many years, but certainly not the only one.
This early indigenous music was an important and integral part of rural life in America, as farm work was hard, the times tough and the need for pleasant and worthwhile distractions great. In small towns, like Calhoun, in Northwest Georgia, folks needed an occasional dance to liven things up, and here one would likely call the father and son team of Andrew and Jim Baxter, local grave and well diggers through the week, musicians for hire on the weekends. For 40 years, their repertoire included popular and dance music of the day, as well as Blues from their black string band tradition, popularized by the Carolina Chocolate Drops, Grammy winners, and regular Bonaroo/MerleFest artists.
Andrew and Jim recorded twelve sides for Victor in the 1920’s, one of which was selected by Harry Smith for his legendary (and then new, 33 1/3rd RPM) compilation of 1952, The Anthology Of American Folk Music. This “Holy Grail” of early American music was an instant hit, giving the youth of America permission to make their own music with guitars, banjos and fiddles, much unlike the “Moon-June-Soon” commercial vocalist they were hearing on the radio. What those old hillbilly, Cajun and blues musicians lacked in “acceptable” audio quality, they made up for in irresistible style and heart. The ’60s folk music movement was born directly out of this eccentric 78 RPM record collector’s labor of love. Smith’s echoed legacy both created and enabled Bob Dylan, Joan Baez, Pete Seeger and countless other giants of our American music tapestry to reel into the future, fueled by their heritage.
The 1920s meant prohibition, but a band of Cartersville/Dacula musicians and their A&R man realized that did not mean one could not write and sing songs about drinking and even making and selling that illicit product made famous by enterprising Southern back-woodsmen and crafty renegades. The Skillet Lickers were the first “super-group” product of this infant recording industry, throwing young fiddling Turks Clayton McMichen and Lowe Stokes in with phenomenal guitarist and singer Riley Puckett, Resaca Georgia’s brilliant banjoist Fate Norris and the homespun humor and more traditional fiddling of bandleader Gid Tanner. Their series of comedy/music routines recorded as “A Corn Licker Still In Georgia” wound up selling a million records, but their collective artistic output during those years includes many more worthwhile efforts, reportedly inspiring Bill Monroe and Roy Acuff to take up what would later become bluegrass music, after World War II.
These men were true pioneers, and despite dissension of artistic tastes within their ranks, they managed to produce an astounding catalog of recordings which are currently quite popular with old time aficionados and recording artists of today, such as The Freight Hoppers and The Georgia Crackers, two fine bands that now bring this essential music to us with astounding skill, passion and historical accuracy while possessing surprising and delightful accessibility to modern ears.
These early North Georgia recording artists were not at all backwoods rubes, but skilled and educated multi-instrumentalists, not only aware of countless styles of playing, but adept at all. None were more representative of this phenomenon than The Georgia Yellow Hammers, Calhoun’s answer to Dacula’s Skillet Lickers, and recording on competing record labels.
Led by singer and banjo player Bud Landress, who wrote much of their material, fiddler Bill Chitwood, slide guitarist and business manager Phil Reeve and harmony arranger and uke-strummer Ernest Moody, and later guitarist Clyde Evans, the Georgia Yellow Hammers recorded fiddle-guitar duos, brother trios, Sacred Harp hymns, blues, pop, breakdowns, dance tunes, gospel quartet numbers, Mother songs and comic novelties. Their first two sessions in 1927 included “Pass Around The Bottle” as well as “I’m S-A-V-E-D,” indicating a rather broad ability to cover all the bases, rather like a much later Elvis. This group put more emphasis on singing, with much fine quartet work, and while they did record Skillet Licker tunes early on, it was not long before their Dacula rivals were recording Yellow Hammer efforts.
Landress’ “Picture On The Wall” sold 100,000 records back in the day, and thanks to the good business practices of he and Phil Reeve, Bud received steady royalty checks, especially after the Carter Family recorded the tune. Sara Carter recalled that they learned this piece from a Yellow Hammer’s record, with this song being one Johnny Cash heard the Carters play on the radio as well as the first tune he played with them later, when courting June, his wife to be.
Rubber Dolly Rag, another Landress tune, apparently impressed the iconic ’70s avant garde genius recording artist Captain Beefheart, a Frank Zappa contemporary, enough to record this North Georgia standard, also making it, in original form, to his tribute album, “Gimme Dat Harp, Boy.” The Captain was not alone in his regard for this tune, as it was also recorded by Bob Wills and Chet Atkins, with Merle Haggard actually writing and recording a song about the song, Uncle John.
Hank Williams, Bill Monroe, The Carter Family, Ralph Stanley, Tennessee Ernie Ford, and Roy Acuff joined later artists Emmylou Harris, Ricky Scaggs and Jerry Garcia in recording Yellow Hammer Ernest Moody’s “Drifting Too Far from the Shore,” now a gospel bluegrass standard. Along with his “Kneel At The Cross,” this comprised two of the most popular sacred songs of the 20th century. It is easy to understand why this Calhoun schoolteacher and Methodist choirmaster was quite amused in his later years, when music researchers came to quiz him specifically about his involvement with the more earthy Yellow Hammers artistic pursuits, avoiding inquiry about his rather extensive hymn credits, currently sung worldwide.
Without a doubt, the great fiddling conventions of these times were potent incubators of this early American music, providing both inspiration and rewards for those who excelled. From the first Atlanta Convention in 1913 to this Spring’s rejuvenated Great Southern Fiddler’s Convention in Chattanooga, these popular gatherings were known to draw as many as 5,000 string music fans in the 1920s.
The good news is, this music is back this weekend! As North Georgia music was historically such a considerable influence on this idiom, many stripes and varieties of old time aficionados are expected to converge in downtown Calhoun on Friday and Saturday, to musically commune in a birthplace of what some have called “hillbilly” music, but which actually represents so much more.
Opening The Georgia String Band Festival this Friday will be a performance at the downtown Harris Art’s Center Friday evening at 7 p.m., featuring John McEuen, a founding member of The Nitty Gritty Dirt Band. John, along with his former band, were responsible for raising the profile of our American string music for many decades, during times hardly anyone was playing it in the national arena. They were also the first American band to play in The Soviet Union.
Saturday morning brings this celebration again to the Harris Arts Center for traditional competitions in fiddle, banjo, singing, string bands and buck dancing. This is the original “American Idol,” with all the skill and drama of varying degrees of skill and experience vying on the same stage. Generous cash prizes will be offered for first, second and third place, as well as the popular engraved retro medal-ribbons. Vendors of food, beverage and items of interest will be available.
Admission for John McEuen’s Friday evening concert is $20 and $10 for the all-day Saturday convention, with wrist bands provided for re-entry. Children 12 and under are admitted free for the Saturday event. More information is available on the Georgia String Band Festival Facebook page or by calling The Harris Arts Center at 706-629-2599. Their website for advance Friday night tickets to John McEuen is harrisartscenter.com
The Georgia string Band Festival is hosted by the Harris Arts Center and continues through the efforts and support of its volunteers, Georgia Council for the Arts, The Gordon County CVB, Historic Downtown Calhoun and our generous local friends and sponsors.