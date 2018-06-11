Washington, D.C. – Rep. Tom Graves (R-GA-14) this week voted for and the House passed the Water Resources Development Act (H.R. 8) and the fiscal year 2019 Energy and Water Development Appropriations bill (H.R. 5895). H.R. 8 authorizes the federal government to spend $677,613,600 on the Savannah Harbor Expansion Project (SHEP), while H.R. 5895 allocates $49 million for SHEP in fiscal year 2019.
“The Savannah Harbor Expansion Project is the top economic development project for Georgia and the entire Southeast, as it solidifies our state and region as a central business hub for the 21st Century,” said Rep. Graves. “The funding authorized and appropriated by these bills are key to keeping the expansion project on schedule.”
Once completed, SHEP will provide security for the 21,000 American businesses that rely on the Port of Savannah and bring $174 million in annual net benefits to the United States.
SHEP deepens the Savannah Harbor federal shipping channel from a depth of -42 feet to -47 feet. The extra depth will allow an additional 3,600 cargo containers in each trip.