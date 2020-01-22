Holiday donation

On Friday, Dec. 20, exactly 100 stockings were delivered to Calhoun Health Care by volunteers from various organizations. Each resident received a stocking full of holiday goodies contributed by Oothcalooga Lodge NO. 154 F & AM, Resaca Masonic Lodge No. 724 F & AM, Kellogg Chapter No. 61 RAM, VFW Post No. 5376, NWGA Scottish Rite Association, Samantha Lusk & Associates, Calhoun Council 61 R & SM, the Calhoun Moose Lodge, and Tim Cooper. They would like to thank everyone who donated and participated to this cause.

 Contributed

