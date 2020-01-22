On Friday, Dec. 20, exactly 100 stockings were delivered to Calhoun Health Care by volunteers from various organizations. Each resident received a stocking full of holiday goodies contributed by Oothcalooga Lodge NO. 154 F & AM, Resaca Masonic Lodge No. 724 F & AM, Kellogg Chapter No. 61 RAM, VFW Post No. 5376, NWGA Scottish Rite Association, Samantha Lusk & Associates, Calhoun Council 61 R & SM, the Calhoun Moose Lodge, and Tim Cooper. They would like to thank everyone who donated and participated to this cause.
Host of organizations donate 100 stockings full of goodies to Calhoun Health Care
