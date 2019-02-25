Each spring, the state 4-H horse judging contest is held in Athens at the UGA Instructional Arena. This contest is open to 4-H’ers from all over Georgia. County teams of up to 20 members compete against one another.
Contestants judge eight classes, four conformation and four performance classes. In addition, they give two to four sets of reasons to justify their placings and explain their decisions.
4-H’ers not only learn the basics of judging and placing horses, they also learn the valuable life skills of decision making, critical thinking, organization, teamwork, competition, public speaking and self-confidence. Top teams and individuals are recognized, and awards are given. The top four members of the first-place senior team will be declared the state winning team. This team and the coach will be invited to represent Georgia at the Western National Roundup in Denver.
The state winning senior team and the high individual will be invited to attend the State Winners’ Recognition Banquet held at State Congress in July and will be eligible for master 4-H status. The first and second place senior team will also have the opportunity to compete at the Southern Regional Horse Championships in Perry.
For Gordon County, the first horse judging team practice will begin at 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, directly after the February Horse Club meeting held at 4:30 p.m., both at the 4-H office.
For more information about horse programs, contact the Gordon County Extension/4-H Office at 706-629-8685.
Setting Your Sights on Medical School
The spring session of Setting Your Sights on Medical School will be held March 27 at the Mercer University School of Medicine – Savannah campus. Applications must be submitted by March 1. Contact the Gordon County Extension/4-H Office for more information.
Register for ‘4-H prom’
The 2018-2019 Northwest and Northeast District Senior Boards are hosting the Georgia 4-H Senior Conference the weekend of April 6-7 at Rock Eagle 4-H Center in Eatonton.
The Senior Conference is a statewide leadership and networking conference for high school students. The weekend will include a motivational speaker, college recruiters, interesting classes, spending time with friends and meeting new ones, a semiformal/formal dance known as “4-H prom,” and an outdoor after-dance party including inflatable obstacles and slides, snacks and a lot of fun.
In addition, youth attending can apply to lead a community service project or a present a poster/exhibit, with the chance to win prizes for the best projects and posters. With support from United Way of Gordon County, Gordon County 4-H is covering half the cost of the weekend, so high school students may register for the conference at the Gordon County 4-H office by completing the registration form and paying a discounted fee of $40.
The registration deadline is March 15. Contact the Gordon County Extension/4-H office at 706-629-8685 for more details.
Junior Rally at the Falls
A leadership conference for sixth-graders through eighth-graders, 4-H Junior Rally will be held on April 27-28 at Wahsega 4-H Center in Dahlonega.
Activities at the conference include a talent show, dancing, bonfire, s’mores, workshops, community service projects, time in the falls, a glow in the dark Easter Egg Hunt, plus plenty of time to hang out with all your friends from Northwest and Northeast districts. Youth can also take their choice of ropes course obstacles including leadership building low ropes, flying squirrel, zip line or the climbing wall.
With support from United Way of Gordon County, Gordon County 4-H is covering half the cost of the weekend, so middle school students may register for the conference at the Gordon County 4-H office by completing the registration form and paying a discounted fee of $40.
The registration deadline is March 29. Contact the Gordon County Extension/4-H office at 706-629-8685 for more details.
4-H calendar
Thursday
Horse club at 4:30 p.m.
First horse judging practice at 5:30 p.m.