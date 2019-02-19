The Gordon County Saddle club will host its annual Horse Care Clinic & Tack Swap on March 9 at the Northwest Georgia Livestock Pavilion from 9 a.m. to noon.
Annual vaccinations are one of the best things you can do to protect your horse. It’s all about disease prevention and the GCSC wants to help the community keep their horses healthy and free from illness and diseases.
Options offered at the clinic will be a Coggins test as well as vaccinations for rabies, strangles and a west nile-combination package. Digital Coggins fee is $30 with vaccination fees ranging from $25 to $90.
The format requires horse owners to trailer their horses to the livestock pavilion where on-site services will be administered by a certified equine veterinarian.
This event will also include a tack swap and horse care supplies booth. Folks are welcome to stop by the pavilion during the clinic time schedule to shop for horse care supplies, new/used tack and other miscellaneous items.
The NWGA Livestock Pavilion is located at 1282 Ga. 53 Spur in Calhoun.
For more information call 770-548-5956 or visit the club’s Facebook page to view upcoming events.
Gordon County Saddle Club meets the fourth Thursday of each month at the Gordon County Agricultural Service Center in Calhoun.