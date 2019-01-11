Becky Hood and Chad Steward were both re-elected to serve as the chairwoman and vice chairman, respectively, of the Gordon County Board of Commissioners earlier this week.
County Administrator Jim Ledbetter conducted nominations and recording votes among commissioners for the leadership positions of the board. This process must occur every two years during the beginning of every odd year, according to Ledbetter.
Both Hood and Steward were unanimously re-elected to the positions.
Ledbetter offered his congratulations to both Hood and Steward after being re-elected.
“This is your fourth consecutive term as commissioner and I believe that’s the longest serving commissioner in the history of Gordon County,” Ledbetter said to Hood. “We’ve got a good team here.”
Also during Tuesday’s meeting, the board approved a proposed budget amendment for $16,184 to help cover unexpected costs of special elections, voter registration and other foreseeable costs. Ledbetter said the new budget amendment provides funding for two special elections recently called.
The first election is to fill the late John Meadows’ state House seat for District 5, and the second will fill the late Linda Sledge Johnson’s council post in Fairmount.
The first election, held Tuesday, is continuing to a runoff where Republicans Jesse Vaughn and Matt Barton will face off on Feb. 5. Qualifying for the Fairmount City Council post will open on Monday and will run through Wednesday.
Also in Ledbetter’s report to commissioners, SPLOST – special purpose local option sales tax – and LOST – local option sales tax – revenues were both up by 3.8 percent from last year’s collections, according to November 2018 reports.
The county has received notice that the Georgia Department of Transportation will detour traffic at the bridge at Dews Pond Road and Interstate 75 beginning on June 14 and ending July 29. GDOT will be working with Comanche Construction to redo the Dews Pond Road bridge which runs over the interstate.