A homeless man remained in Gordon County Jail without bond on Tuesday following his arrest on charges of possession of tools for the commission of a crime and loitering.
According to Calhoun Police Department reports:
Brandon Neal Parris, 36, listed as homeless, was arrested around 12:45 a.m. Sunday at the Goodwill on Ga. 53.
Police were called to the store at 261 Ga. 53 East early Sunday morning after a 911 call reported an attempted break-in there. The first-responding officer found Parris laying on the ground behind the store. Parris was found with several tools which can be used in burglaries, specifically a duct knife, a pry bar, two flashlights, a pocket knife, a wire cutter/stripper, a wet stone and wood shim.
There was no evidence that Parris had actually gotten inside the store.
Parris told police he was just behind the store to change his socks. He was then arrested and taken to Gordon County Jail.