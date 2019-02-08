Home-schoolers sing at Morning Pointe

Recently, a group of home-schoolers performed for the residents of Morning Pointe of Calhoun.
The assisted living and Alzheimer’s memory care community’s residents enjoyed singing along with the students as they performed classic hymns. The students visit Morning Pointe once a month to entertain the seniors.
“The students bring so much life and joy to our residents,” said Lisa Caldwell, the life enrichment director at Morning Pointe of Calhoun. “Resident Sue Moyer loves to see the students’ smiling faces. She says their singing uplifts her soul.”
If you are interested in becoming a part of the intergenerational programming at Morning Pointe of Calhoun, contact Lisa Caldwell by phone at 706-629-0777 or by email at calhoun-led@morningpointe.com.