A home located at 320 Beamer Circle burned in a fire Sunday after 8 p.m.
Fire Chief Doug Ralston said he was working an industrial fire at the Clean Sweep on Nance Road and was not present at the Beamer Circle fire, but will send over a report with more information as soon as possible.
The Calhoun Times has left a voicemail at Gordon County Fire-Rescue's Station 1, which responded to the fire, and we will update this post as we receive more information.
Photographer Frank Crow shot photos of the blaze exclusively for the Calhoun Times and we have posted a gallery of those images.