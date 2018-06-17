Growing up, I liked watermelon but was not an off-the-charts fan. As I have grown older, I enjoy a sweet, chilled watermelon as much as anyone. I remember one year we planted watermelons on new ground on the family farm. We had a tremendous crop of watermelons. We could not eat all that we grew. Our family pet was a Doberman pinscher named Rosebud. You would think Rosebud is not too tough of a name for a dog of this breeding, but there was a movie where the attack word for the two Dobermans was “rosebud.” This was how we got the name. In truth, all Rosebud would attack was a biscuit, but she could be intimidating by appearance only. Rosebud loved watermelons. In fact, we would crack a watermelon for her out of the field and she would eat the melon clean every time.
Today, I will be sharing some watermelon growing basics for anything that may want to plant watermelons in the future or may have growing melons in the garden spot this year. The information will be from a UGA publication by Malgorzata Florkowska and Bob Westerfield, UGA Department of Horticulture.
Georgia is a perfect area to grow watermelons. They need hot weather, space to grow, lots of sunshine, plenty of water and proper nutrition. These are all things that most gardeners can provide. Keep in mind that watermelons are in the cucurbiteae family and is known as a warm season vegetable. You can grow watermelon by either transplants or direct seeding.
We are late for you to grow your own transplants since you need to start them indoors about 4-5 weeks before the last frost. For future reference on growing your own transplants, you need to plant 1-2 seeds per pot. Our information states to cover the seeds with the soil or potting mix and then keep in a warm place with good light. Indoors, it is suggested that you may need supplemental light to keep the plants from getting too leggy. The supplemental light needs to be set up 6-12 inches above the plants with this light given to them 14 hours per day. Keep in mind that the soil and the plants need to be keep moist with a fine mist. The transplants will need a hardening off period before planting in the garden spot. This procedure would be taking them outside for 2-3 days, but bringing them back inside at night. On the fourth day, leave them outside for 24 hours. You need warm soil temperatures for transplants so do not plant in gardens until the danger of frost has past and we get in a period of time where days stay warm and sunny. Our last frost date is normally mid-April, but as you know the weather is pretty unpredictable at times.
You need soil temperatures in the 65-70 degrees F before planting in the garden. As I stated, watermelons like sunshine so the spot needs to get 8 to 10 hours of sunlight per day plus the spot needs to drain excess water well.
Many folks will plant their watermelons directly by seed in the garden. You need to plant watermelon from seed in small hills with 8 feet of spacing on all sides. Plant 4-5 seeds per hill at a 1 inch depth. A week after germination, you will need to thin the hills to two seedlings per hill. Prior to planting, it is suggested to do a soil test. Ideally, do the sampling months prior to the growing season. The soil pH needs to be in the 6.0-7.0 range. If you do not conduct a $9 soil test with our UGA lab, you can use a general fertilizer recommendation of a balanced 10-10-10 or 13-13-13 fertilizer at the rate of 3 pounds per 100 square feet of garden. The soil needs to be worked then to a depth of 6-8 inches. You can add topsoil, compost or a bagged amendment according to Florkowska and Westerfield and then worked into the spot to improve overall soil quality. You need to level the spot with a rake. You can mulch the plants to help conserve moisture and to battle the weed competition.
Water the melons as needed to a depth of 6 inches. Ideally, use some sort of drip irrigation. Try to stay away from irrigation that will wet the foliage. Keeping the foliage wet will set you up for disease issues. I will add that our early wet summer could already be setting us up for some disease issues. You may need to irrigate several times per week if we ever get dry. Irrigation is not needed right now so please do not overwater the spot.
Watermelons can be harvested anywhere from 70-90 days depending on the watermelon variety. To know when a watermelon is ready, look for the curly tendril at the stem. The watermelon is ready for picking when the tendril opposite the fruit stem is completely dry. Another harvest tip is yellowing of the underside of the melon and a dull thump sound when you tap the watermelon. Watermelon can stay fresh for about two weeks if stored at a temperature below 60 degrees F. Watermelons will keep 7-10 days at room temperature. It is suggested to place the melon in the refrigerator to cool prior to eating the watermelon.
For more information, contact UGA Extension- Gordon County at 706-629-8685or email gbowman@uga.edu.