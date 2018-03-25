Many of my 2018 articles have centered on home gardens. Information has been shared on peppers, tomatoes and squash, plus data on general vegetable gardening tips. This week I will stay with that theme and discuss sweet corn basics.
There are many corn varieties on the market that offer options for growers. Just like tomatoes can be a generational or family choice for a gardener, the same thing can be said about corn. Silver Queen has been a Bowman family tradition for decades. One thing is to keep your options open because some of the older varieties can become tougher to obtain over time. I will be sharing information from a UGA publication by Bob Westerfield, UGA Extension Horticulturist.
For starters, sweet corn is divided into three separate types based on the genetic makeup of that corn variety. There are the normal sugary, sugary enhanced and the supersweet types. Westerfield adds there are also varieties that can contain two or even three of these mentioned genes and exhibit qualities of each. At the end of the day, you need to do your research on the different varieties. Keep in mind your goal for the corn, the days to maturity of the different varieties and even kernel color if that is important. Note any planting details too. For example, supersweet varieties should be planted away from other corns that will be tasseling at the same time to keep the same tenderness and sweetness. The pollen of supersweets is weak so can be over taken by other types.
In general, corn is not a tough crop to grow. Corn, like most items, like a pH in the 6.0-6.5, so doing routine soil testing is important. The area needs to be tilled to a 6-8 inch depth. You need to till when the ground is somewhat dry to avoid large clods to form in the garden spot.
When you plant corn make sure it is the proper time. Sweet corn is a warm season vegetable and needs soil temperatures in the 60-90 degrees F range. Cool soil temperatures will not work. Planting too early can lead to bad stands with stunted corn growth and corn that is susceptible to cold damage. In general, wait to plant at least two weeks after the average last frost date. That is normally the middle of April in our area. Keep in mind that weather can be tough to predict so waiting a little longer is okay, too. Westerfield reminds that the newer, sweeter corn varieties are even more sensitive to cool and wet soil.
In addition, corn needs sunlight and in a spot where you can provide irrigation if needed. The planting areas needs at least 8-10 hours of sunlight. You need to plant corn seed approximately 1-inch deep in rows that are 3 feet apart. The seeds need to be planted 8-12 inches apart in each row. Corn growers need to keep in mind that corn is wind pollinated. Multiple shorter rows are better than a couple of longer rows. The more and shorter rows help in pollination and corn development. Again, do your homework on the different types and if there are any suggestions on keeping some varieties apart to reduce chance of cross pollination.
Proper fertilization is important in corn production. It is ideal to conduct a soil test 2-3 months prior to growing season in order to get liming rates and a more correct fertilizing plan. A general plan is to apply 6 pounds of 10-10-10 fertilizer per 100 linear row feet before planting. You can also sidedress 2-3 times during the growing season with ammonium nitration (34-0-0) at the rate of 1 pound per 100 feet of row. Some people may not know what sidedressing is, so for explanation it is digging a shallow trench on one side of the row near the plant and applying the fertilizer and then covering the shallow trench with soil.
Water is a crucial part of corn production. Water is important to get a good stand of corn in the garden. Corn will need 1-inch of water per week to keep corn development normal. You need water most during the pollination stage and also during final corn ear filling. The easiest way to irrigate is with a soaker hose. You can put the hose along the side of a corn row. The goal is to get the soil moist down to a 6 inch depth.
Try your best to keep corn rows weed free. You can till between rows shallow to control weeds. Keep in mind to not get too close to the root systems of the corn when tilling. Westerfield adds that after cultivating with a tiller or garden hoe to mound 2-3 inches of soil around the base of the plants to help support the corn stalks from wind damage.
For more information, contact UGA Extension- Gordon County at 706-629-8685 or email gbowman@uga.edu.