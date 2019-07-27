Gracie Holmes, RN, has been named AdventHealth Gordon’s latest DAISY Award recipient. This award is part of the DAISY Foundation’s program to recognize the super-human tasks nurses perform every day.
Holmes, who is a nurse in AdventHealth Gordon’s medical-surgical unit, received the following nomination from a patient: “Gracie was my nurse one night during my stay at the hospital. I was having a bad night due to pain in my leg and my bipolar disorder. The doctor did everything he could to make me comfortable, but Gracie saw how much I was struggling due to my bipolar disorder. She stepped up and went above and beyond to calm me and assure me that everything was going to be OK. I feel that without her actions, I would not have made it through the night with my condition. She is a very special employee and is someone I will never forget.”
If you or a loved one have been a patient at AdventHealth Gordon and would like to nominate an extraordinary nurse for the DAISY Award, call the hospital at 706-602-7800, ext. 2258.