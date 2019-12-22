Calhoun, GA (30701)

Today

Cloudy with periods of rain. High 48F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall may reach one inch. Locally heavier rainfall possible..

Tonight

Rain likely. Low 48F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall may reach one inch.