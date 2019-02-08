Calhoun’s Tripp Hoblitzell is headed off to play football at Birmingham Southern College in the fall after signing a scholarship during a ceremony at the high school Wednesday.
“I’m extremely excited,” he said after the ceremony. “Growing up in a football family, football was an extension of my life. This is just another step in the process.”
Hoblitzell said he is excited to continue playing football, taking the skills learned from his father and grandfather to the next level. And even though his size and ability did not lead to Division 1 offers, his hard work in the classroom and on the field have put him in a good place to play Division 3 football and further his education at a quality school.
There will always be one memory which sticks out to Hoblitzell when thinking about high school.
“The state championship will always be a great memory,” he said.
He added that the winning he was accustomed to at Calhoun is not a reality for many other players, making the state championship win even more special.
“Going on recruiting visits I met a lot of people who never reached the playoffs,” he said. “So a state championship is a dream for many people and I’m so glad that I got to be a part of it.”
But at the end of the day, his four years of high school will always be memorable, especially for someone who as a kid dreamed every day of taking the field at The Reeve as a Yellow Jacket.