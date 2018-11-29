An investigation by detectives with the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office into a fraud scheme, which included the theft of mail from rural mailboxes and post office boxes, resulted in the arrest of three people, each charged with multiple felony counts.
According to the sheriff’s office:
Edward McNamara, 62, Misty Jo McNamara, 31, Kevin Arthur Morgan, 24, all of the 909 Hall Memorial Road, were arrested Tuesday at their home, after detectives and deputies executed a search warrant.
Edward McNamara is charged with two counts of financial transaction card theft, seven counts of theft by taking, identity theft and possession of methamphetamine.
Misty Jo McNamara is charged with five counts of financial transaction card theft, 13 counts of theft by taking, two counts of financial transaction card fraud, four counts of identity theft, second-degree forgery and possession of drug-related objects.
Morgan is charged with two counts of financial transaction card theft, seven counts of theft by taking, identity theft, second-degree forgery and possession of meth.
Detectives opened their investigation in late October, after receiving numerous reports of fraud from areas across the county. Leads concerning the fraudulent use of credit cards online directed the investigation to the McNamaras and Morgan.
On Tuesday, a search warrant was executed at the Hall Memorial Road camper the three of them were living in. Detectives found personal identification documents, credit and debit cards, bank account statements and other mail in the camper, taking them into evidence. Meth was also found inside the camper. The three of them were arrested and taken to jail, where they remained Thursday pending bond.
The sheriff’s office investigation found that in addition to stealing mail from rural mailboxes and post office boxes, the trio also set up fake financial accounts to conduct the thefts.
The investigation is ongoing and more charges are pending as detectives continue to speak with victims, private residents and business owners, about incidents of possible fraud and theft.