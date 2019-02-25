Those planning on heading out to the more than a dozen historic sites museums across the state can now go online to purchase annual passes.
Historic Site Annual Passes give guests unlimited access to the state park system’s historic sites and museums. The money-saving passes are especially useful to geocachers following the park system’s new History Trail GeoTour.
Passes may be purchased online or at the sites for $50 family, $30 adult or $25 youth. Days of operation vary, so be sure to check gastateparks.org before planning the next family venture and visit gastateparks.org/thingstoknow to purchase a pass ahead of time.
New Echota State Historic Site, the capital of the Cherokee Nation, in Calhoun is a site included under the access of the annual pass. For more information on the site visit gastateparks.org/newechota.
The Chief Vann House in Chatsworth and the Etowah Indian Mounds in Cartersville are other nearby sites that guests can access with the annual pass.