The Historic Preservation Commission designated the old Rooker Hotel, now known as the Harris Arts Center, a historic landmark on Monday. Jim Lay, who chairs the commission and is known around the county as Calhoun’s “unofficial town historian,” said the plaque designating the site as a landmark is just the first of several such markers that will be placed around the city in an effort to remind future generations of “the heritage these buildings possess.”
“As a result of this marker and others that we will add, future generations will be reminded of the heritage that these buildings possess,” Lay said. “We appreciate the past as we build on the present and anticipate better days in the future.”
The Rooker Hotel originally sat one block west of the Oothcaloga Depot but its wooden structure was moved in 1935, Lay said, and a new brick portion was added on once the building was re-established on Wall Street. The hotel and its restaurant became “a real landmark” in this new location, and it became the site where Rotary Club and other city meetings were held. Tilly Rooker, one of the women who ran the hotel, often sat on the porch, Lay said, so that she could welcome new and returning visitors.
“Food and southern hospitality were the trademarks of the Rooker family,” he said. “The hotel was a center of social life for many years, beginning in the 1940s until it was closed.”
Commission member Jane Weldon said she also remembered it serving as a gathering place for families, visitors and locals, and she recalled that her family ate Sunday dinner there almost every day when she was a girl.
“I would wear my frilly white socks,” Weldon said. “The white socks with the lace, and I can remember just kicking them out in front of me.”
The original wooden section of the hotel eventually was torn down. The brick portion of the building was renovated in 1997 by the Arts Council with support from local businesses and corporations, individuals, the Harris Foundation, and the Ratner Foundation. In January 2000, the Harris Arts Center opened inside of the building. It included, at that time, a visual arts gallery, dance studio, art studio, classrooms, music practice rooms, and the Roland Hayes Museum. A second growth and expansion project completed in 2004 involved the addition of a 200-seat theater, additional offices and restrooms, an elevator, two galleries, and a lobby.
Today, the Arts Center provides more than 40,000 art experiences to the community each year.
Lay did not specify what other buildings in Calhoun might receive a historic landmark designation and signage, though he did say more plaques will be added as the commission “discovers more history.”
The Historic Preservation Commission is a voluntary commission with members appointed by the mayor and City Council. Members must be city residents and must demonstrate special interest, experience or education in history, architecture, or the preservation of historic resources. Those interested in serving on the commission may contact Suzanne Roberts at 706-602-5570 for more information.