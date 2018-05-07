The Georgia Department of Labor will help Faltec America fill positions for their manufacturing facility located in Adairsville.
The event will be held Wednesday, May 16 from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. at the Cartersville Career Center, 19 Felton Place.
Company representatives will be interviewing for:
- Maintenance Technicians
- QC Injection Molding Inspectors
- Utility Operators, and more.
Contact the Cartersville Career Center at 770-387-3760.
Job seekers interested in attending the events may visit employgeorgia.com to create an account and upload, or prepare, a resume. Having an Employ Georgia account expedites the interview process.
Applicants are encouraged to bring their resumes, driver’s licenses and dress business casual to improve their chances to be hired.
Visit dol.georgia.gov to learn more about career opportunities, Employ Georgia and other GDOL services for job seekers and employers, and to connect with us on social media.