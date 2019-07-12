Anthony Burton said that having a new, central location will not only be easier on him but allow him to help more people.
Burton owns and operates Hillside Holistic Health, and he and the Gordon County Chamber of Commerce hosted a ribbon cutting ceremony Thursday at his new office space located at 330 S. Wall St. in Calhoun.
Burton is a Reiki master, Emotional Freedom Technique (EFT or tapping) practitioner and a certified meditation teacher. He told visitors on Thursday that he works with patients on pain management, as well as physical and emotional healing.
“It’s nontraditional. Well, it’s nontraditional in America, but it is traditional in other places around the world,” he said.
Burton spent more than 12 years in the Navy, including a couple years providing counseling for drug and alcohol addition. He’s also been a teacher at Gordon Central High School, and spent a few years working in the tech industry. But, ultimately, he wanted to help people.
“The most rewarding thing for me is helping people, and that’s what led me to do this,” Burton said.
He previously had office space in another location but was mostly recently working from his home or making house calls. Because he lives “out in the boonies” getting to patients or having them come to him presented a challenge.
His new location is more accessible and will be easier for his patients to get to, he said.
Kathy Johnson, president and CEO of the chamber, said she thinks it’s fabulous that another vacant downtown business space has been filled, especially by such a unique business.
“This really adds to downtown,” she said.
Burton has been practicing since 2013. Among the service he offers are Reiki, Emotional Freedom Technique (EFT or tapping), and meditation instruction, as well as other ancillary modalities as needed.
A healing modality, Reiki means the channeling and direction of that energy in order to restore an energetic balance within the individual being treated.
EFT combines a gentle and systematic form of tapping on acupressure points located on the body’s energy meridians, with statements that help to shape the thoughts and emotions of the individual.
Hillside Holistic Health will be open from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Wednesday and by appointment at other times.